FA Women's Super League: Watch the FA WSL games for free on FA Player

The FA Women’s Super League is 2019/20 bigger than ever and offers fans across the country unprecedented free live coverage.

A brand new service reports on the FA WSL all season. Every single game can be streamed live for free.

Defending champion Arsenal hopes to keep the crown, but will face Manchester City and Chelsea.

Manchester United won the FA Women’s Championship last season and hopefully will be at their best this time under the direction of Casey Stoney.

RadioTimes.com has put together everything you need to know to see the FA WSL 2019/20.

When does the FA Women’s Super League 2019/20 start?

The FA WSL has started Saturday, September 7, 2019 and runs until Saturday May 16, 2020,

The games are distributed over the eight-month campaign with regular breaks between the game weeks.

How to watch the FA Women’s Super League 2019/20 for free

A brand new app called The FA Player will be released and broadcast live on Monday, September 2nd each FA WSL Match free of charge.

The service will also feature one game per week from the FA Women’s Championship, bringing the total number of live games to over 150 in the 2019/20 season.

In addition to The FA Player, 30 games will be broadcast live on BBC – including iPlayer – and BT Sport throughout the season.

Our full list of games will be updated with the announced BBC and BT games.

FA Women Super League 2019/20

All games will be broadcast live on The FA Player

Saturday, January 11, 2020

Man City – Everton (5:30 p.m.) BT Sport 1

Sunday, January 12, 2020

Liverpool – Man Utd (12:00 PM)

Brighton v Arsenal (12:30 p.m.) BBC iPlayer

Chelsea – Bristol City (2:00 PM)

Reading vs. Birmingham (2:00 p.m.)

Tottenham v West Ham (2:00 p.m.)

Saturday, January 18, 2020

Everton v Reading (7:00 p.m.)

Sunday, January 19, 2020

Man Utd v Tottenham (12:00 PM)

Arsenal – Chelsea (2pm) BT Sport 1

Birmingham – Man City (2:00 p.m.)

Bristol City – Liverpool (3:00 p.m.)

West Ham v Brighton (3:00 p.m.)

Sunday February 2nd, 2020

Liverpool – Birmingham (12:00 PM)

Brighton v Everton (2:00 p.m.)

Chelsea – West Ham (2:00 p.m.)

Man City – Arsenal (2:00 p.m.)

Reading vs. Man Utd (2:00 p.m.)

Tottenham – Bristol City (2:00 p.m.)

Sunday February 9, 2020

Man Utd – Chelsea (12:00 PM)

Everton – Liverpool (12.30pm)

Arsenal – Tottenham (2:00 p.m.)

Birmingham – Brighton (2:00 p.m.)

Bristol City vs. Reading (3:00 p.m.)

West Ham v Man City (3:00 p.m.)

Wednesday February 12, 2020

Man City – Bristol City (7:00 p.m.)

Chelsea – Birmingham (7:00 p.m.)

Reading v West Ham (7.30pm)

Tottenham v Everton (7.30pm)

Brighton v Man Utd (7.45pm)

Thursday February 13, 2020

Liverpool – Arsenal (7:00 p.m.)

Sunday February 23, 2020

Everton v Man Utd (12.30pm)

Arsenal vs. Reading (2:00 p.m.)

Birmingham – Bristol City (2:00 p.m.)

Brighton v Tottenham (2:00 p.m.)

Man City – Chelsea (2:00 PM)

West Ham – Liverpool (3:00 p.m.)

Sunday March 22nd 2020

Man Utd v West Ham (12:00 PM)

Chelsea – Everton (2:00 p.m.)

Liverpool – Man City (2:00 PM)

Reading v Brighton (2pm)

Tottenham – Birmingham (2:00 p.m.)

Bristol City – Arsenal (3:00 p.m.)

Sunday March 29, 2020

Man Utd vs. Man City (12:00 PM)

Everton v Birmingham (12.30pm)

Brighton – Bristol City (2:00 PM)

Reading – Liverpool (2:00 p.m.)

Tottenham – Chelsea (2:00 p.m.)

West Ham – Arsenal (3:00 p.m.)

Sunday April 5, 2020

Arsenal – Man Utd (2:00 p.m.)

Birmingham – West Ham (2:00 p.m.)

Chelsea – Brighton (2:00 p.m.)

Liverpool – Tottenham (2:00 p.m.)

Man City vs. Reading (2:00 p.m.)

Bristol City – Everton (3:00 p.m.)

Sunday April 26, 2020

Liverpool – Brighton (12:00 PM)

Everton v West Ham (12.30pm)

Birmingham – Arsenal (2:00 p.m.)

Man City – Tottenham (2:00 p.m.)

Reading – Chelsea (2pm)

Bristol City – Man Utd (3:00 p.m.)

Saturday May 16, 2020

Arsenal – Everton (TBC)

Brighton vs Man City (TBC)

Chelsea – Liverpool (TBC)

Man Utd – Birmingham (TBC)

Tottenham vs. Reading (TBC)

West Ham vs Bristol City (TBC)