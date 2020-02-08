FA Women’s Super League: watch FA WSL games for free on FA Player

The FA Women’s Super League is larger than ever in 2019/20 with an unprecedented amount of free, live coverage available to fans across the country.

The brand new FA Player service offers special coverage for the FA WSL throughout the season and almost every game is streamed for free.

Defending champion Arsenal hopes to keep his crown, but faces a lot of competition from Manchester City and Chelsea.

Manchester United won the FA Women’s Championship last season and this time under the leadership of Casey Stoney this time will try to test the courage in the top flight.

RadioTimes.com has completed everything you need to know about watching the FA WSL in 2019/20.

When does the FA Ladies Super League 2019/20 start?

The FA WSL started Saturday, September 7, 2019 and runs to Saturday, May 16, 2020.

Games are spread over the eight-month campaign with regular breaks between match weeks.

How to view FA Women’s Super League 2019/20 for free

The FA Player live streams almost every FA WSL match for free. The only games that are not shown are those selected by BT Sport for their coverage.

The service also shows one match per week of the FA Women’s Championship, bringing the total number of live matches in the 2019/20 season to more than 150.

In addition to The FA Player, 30 games will be shown live throughout the season on BBC – including iPlayer – and BT Sport.

Our complete list of competitions is updated with BBC and BT competitions as soon as they are announced.

FA Women’s Super League 2019/20 matches

All games not selected by BT Sport are streamed live on The FA Player

Sunday, February 9, 2020

Everton v Liverpool (14:00)

Arsenal v Tottenham (2:00 PM)

Birmingham v Brighton (2:00 PM)

Bristol City v Reading (3 p.m.)

West Ham v Man City (3 p.m.)

Man Utd against Chelsea (4.30 pm) BT Sport

Wednesday, February 12, 2020

Man City against Bristol City (7 p.m.)

Chelsea v Birmingham (19:00)

Reading v West Ham (7:30 PM)

Tottenham v Everton (7:30 PM)

Brighton v Man Utd (7:45 PM)

Thursday, February 13, 2020

Liverpool v Arsenal (19:00)

Sunday, February 23, 2020

Everton v Man Utd (12:30 pm)

Arsenal v Reading (14:00)

Birmingham against Bristol City (2:00 PM)

Brighton v Tottenham (2:00 PM)

Man City v Chelsea (2:00 PM)

West Ham v Liverpool (3 p.m.)

Sunday, March 22, 2020

Man Utd v West Ham (12:00 pm)

Chelsea v Everton (2:00 PM)

Liverpool v Man City (2:00 PM)

Reading v Brighton (2 p.m.)

Tottenham v Birmingham (2:00 PM)

Bristol City against Arsenal (3 p.m.)

Sunday, March 29, 2020

Man Utd v Man City (12:00 pm)

Everton v Birmingham (12:30 PM)

Brighton against Bristol City (2:00 PM)

Reading v Liverpool (14:00)

Tottenham v Chelsea (2:00 PM)

West Ham v Arsenal (15:00)

Sunday, April 5, 2020

Arsenal v Man Utd (2:00 PM)

Birmingham v West Ham (2:00 PM)

Chelsea v Brighton (14:00)

Liverpool v Tottenham (14:00)

Man City v Reading (14:00)

Bristol City v Everton (3 p.m.)

Sunday, April 26, 2020

Liverpool against Brighton (12 noon)

Everton v West Ham (12:30 pm)

Birmingham v Arsenal (2 p.m.)

Man City v Tottenham (2:00 PM)

Reading v Chelsea (14:00)

Bristol City v Man Utd (3 p.m.)

Saturday, May 16, 2020

Arsenal v Everton (TBC)

Brighton v Man City (TBC)

Chelsea v Liverpool (TBC)

Man Utd v Birmingham (TBC)

Tottenham v Reading (TBC)

West Ham against Bristol City (TBC)