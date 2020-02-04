FA Cup programs on TV: watch on BBC and BT Sport

The FA Cup continues to the fifth round with the competition warming up.

Liverpool, Manchester City and Leicester were all free in the final round with an eight clash matches broadcast over the four days of action.

RadioTimes.com has completed the full set of FA Cup programs on TV.

FA Cup programs on TV – repeat of the fourth round

Tuesday, February 4

Preview: Oxford v Newcastle (8:05 PM) BBC One

Wednesday, February 5

How to watch the FA Cup on TV

The competitions will be divided between BBC and BT Sport during the 2019/20 competition.

There are several ways to get BT Sport. If you are already a BT broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £ 10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start from £ 39.99 a month.

If you do not want or want to have BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services, including Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.

How to stream the FA Cup live

BBC launched a brand new pop-up channel to present their FA Cup coverage during the final round.

In addition to the three live BBC games, the FA Cup channel showed highlights from classic competitions.

The service also offered alternative BBC 5 Live comments or the option to disable comments completely.