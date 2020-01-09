FA Cup games on TV: So you watch on BBC and BT Sport

The fourth round of the FA Cup is on its way, the full TV details have been confirmed.
Several reps of the third round must be played on television first, but then Liverpool and Manchester City have had enough of the televised teams in the last 32.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up all FA Cup games on TV.
FA Cup games on TV – reps of round three
Tuesday January 14th
Preview: Tottenham – Middlesbrough (8:05 p.m.) BBC
Wednesday January 15th
Preview: Man Utd vs. Wolves (7.45pm) BT Sport
FA Cup games on TV – fourth round
Friday January 24th
Northampton – Derby (8:00 PM) BT Sport
Saturday, January 25th
Brentford vs. Leicester (12:45) BBC
Hull against Chelsea (5:30 p.m.) BT Sport
Sunday January 26th
Man City v Fulham (1pm) BBC
Watford / Tranmere – Wolves / Man Utd (3:00 p.m.) BT Sport
Bristol City / Shrewsbury v Liverpool (5pm) BBC
Monday, January 27th
Bournemouth – Arsenal (8pm) BT Sport
How to watch the FA Cup on TV
The games will be split between the BBC and BT Sport throughout the 2019/20 competition.
There are several ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add them to your existing contract for an additional £ 10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £ 39.99 a month.
If you don’t have BT broadband or don’t want to, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services like Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.