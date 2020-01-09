FA Cup games on TV: So you watch on BBC and BT Sport

Loading...

The fourth round of the FA Cup is on its way, the full TV details have been confirmed.

Several reps of the third round must be played on television first, but then Liverpool and Manchester City have had enough of the televised teams in the last 32.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all FA Cup games on TV.

FA Cup games on TV – reps of round three

Tuesday January 14th

Preview: Tottenham – Middlesbrough (8:05 p.m.) BBC

Wednesday January 15th

Preview: Man Utd vs. Wolves (7.45pm) BT Sport

FA Cup games on TV – fourth round

Friday January 24th

Northampton – Derby (8:00 PM) BT Sport

Saturday, January 25th

Brentford vs. Leicester (12:45) BBC

Hull against Chelsea (5:30 p.m.) BT Sport

Sunday January 26th

Man City v Fulham (1pm) BBC

Watford / Tranmere – Wolves / Man Utd (3:00 p.m.) BT Sport

Bristol City / Shrewsbury v Liverpool (5pm) BBC

Monday, January 27th

Bournemouth – Arsenal (8pm) BT Sport

How to watch the FA Cup on TV

The games will be split between the BBC and BT Sport throughout the 2019/20 competition.

There are several ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add them to your existing contract for an additional £ 10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £ 39.99 a month.

If you don’t have BT broadband or don’t want to, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services like Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.