‘F9’ Trailer: Vin Diesel Goes to War With Brother John Cena

Vin Diesel is confronted with his most formidable and family enemy so far in the new trailer for F9, the upcoming ninth installment of the Fast & The Furious saga in which Diesel’s Dom Toretto takes on his younger brother, played by John Cena.

The final chapter in “The Fast Saga”, which appears in the cinema on May 22, also includes the return of Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster and recent additions Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron, who played the main villain in The Fate of the 2017 Furious and somehow pilots a covert bomber in F9.

Also back: the character Han, played by Sung Kang and killed in Fast & Furious 6, returns from the dead in F9. Director Justin Lin – who helped 2006 The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, 2009 The Fast & The Furious, 2011’s Fast Five and 2013’s Fast & Furious 6 – also returns. Not back: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Jason Statham, as that pair played in the Hobbs & Shaw spin-off last summer.

“Dom Toretto of Vin Diesel leads a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger is always lurking just over their peaceful horizon,” said the synopsis of the film. “This time, that threat will force Dom to face the sins of his past as the one he would most like to save. His crew comes together to stop an earth-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and powerful driver who they have ever come across: a man who happens to be Dom’s abandoned brother Jacob. “

“There’s nothing more powerful than love for the family. You turn that into anger, there’s nothing more dangerous,” warns Mirren’s character Toretto in the trailer, an action-packed four minutes full of cars tied to rocket boosters, a tank truck, overseas locations and multiple agencies of characters who fight as they fall from buildings.

Cardi B will also debut in the franchise as a new character named Leysa, a woman with a bond with Dom’s past, and Reggaeton star Ozuna makes a cameo in F9, although both artists cannot be seen in the explosive first trailer.