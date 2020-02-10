F1 must get rid of its luxury motorhomes as quickly as possible if it wants to be CO2 neutral

Formula 1 is not particularly known for its austerity and economy, but the campers that set up teams at European races are of the next level. I mean, these things are more fun and more expensive than any house I’ve ever lived in (Ross Brawn appropriately calls them “gin-palaces”). And they should be one of the first things if F1 insists on becoming CO2 neutral by 2030.

The current F1 plans are pretty vague right now, just as many political candidates keep their policy proposals nice and vague to give themselves room to sort things out while they move on. But motorhomes would be a fairly simple way to reduce emissions.

Ross Brawn, F1 Director of Motorsport, has pointed out how wasteful these things are:

We go to overseas races, we go to Baku, for example, and you have a nice set of prefabs that are all laid out for you. Nobody complains, and it is all workable.

Then we go to Monza and have our gin palaces with all the trucks that are needed to transport them. So in the future we want to move to a motorhome or a catering facility that can have much less impact in terms of logistics and transport than we have now.

Brawn notes that these ‘gin palace’ campers only appear on European races – or, a mere nine races a year. The other 15 races, teams are more than happy to use many more basic structures. At the US Grand Prix this year, for example, I noticed that several teams had in fact just set up large tents and also used the track equipment that is part of the COTA garage. It seemed that nobody was worse for wear because he had to weaken the luxury.

Motorsport.com also notes that for European races a total of 315 diesel cars are used to transport equipment for teams, in general F1, Pirelli and FIA. If it is only F1, expect about 60 trucks. You can learn more about the logistics of F1’s travel in this great video:

In short, teams are just carting all these things with them because they can. But with F1’s new CO2 neutrality plan that specifically requires “ultra-efficient logistics and travel”, it is almost impossible to reconcile the sheer waste of a single team with a whole building to and from nine lean nine races a year. Brawn notes that the series has considered moving to more environmentally friendly options, such as traveling by train or by sea, as well as digging motorhomes altogether.

I think the latter option is the best way to go. There are so many useless, wasteful aspects of motorsport that you can find a detour to justify this – but these campers are not one of them. The cars will still be fast and team staff (and chic guests) can still enjoy expensive champagne in a more beautiful than any other racing series. It might be a chic place instead of a million-dollar structure. And it must happen sooner rather than later.

