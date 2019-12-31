F1 midfielders want more time on television, reminding us that we are missing all the good stories

Loading...

Photo: Mark Thompson (Getty Images)

A basic element of modern Formula One is the fact that it is divided into two levels: the best teams and the rest of the field. But there have been complaints in the rest of the field for a while now, and those complaints have gone through how much television attention they are receiving, that is, drivers like Sergio Pérez, not enough.

Motorsport.com reports that Perez, who finished 10th of 20 drivers in the 2019 standings while driving for Racing Point, said television "isn't doing a great job" when it comes to showing the action in the midfield, even when the Field front stretches out. The story mentions Perez's pass over Lando Norris in tenth place in the standings on the last lap of the season finale, which was not shown live.

This is what Pérez said through Motorsport.com, which is not starring the word "shit" like any other place even though everyone knows what is behind the asterisks:

“When you see the races in the midfield with the same tires, with the same aero, with the same shit that we keep talking about every weekend, they start running in the middle.

"It's amazing. Yes. The problem is that they don't show it on TV. I think the directors aren't doing a great job. But the career in the midfield is amazing. (…)"

McLaren driver Carlos Sainz made similar points in September, when Autosport reported that he was in a four-car race for 11th place in the last lap of the Singapore Grand Prix. That was not shown live because the television broadcast was on the front of the package. Sainz had another great pass in the last lap at the end of the season for sixth place in the championship, said Motosport.com, which also did not make the live presentation.

This is what Sainz said after Singapore, through Autosport:

"For sponsorship agreements, if you're not on live TV broadcast, it's not a good thing.

“Many midfield drivers have complained about it. It's not just me

“I was talking to some of them the other day, we can clearly see some battles that are being lost.

"It's something that I've been very critical about and I think every midfield driver has been critical because we feel that fans are missing many battles in the midfield, many of which are not achieved in the front."

The head of Haas F1, Guenther Steiner, had the same feelings and told Motorsport.com that the midfield "should show a little more, because many things are not happening in the front."

Calls for more coverage in the center of the field have been coming for a few months, hence Sainz's comments in Singapore, but it is clear that it has not changed much. The answer is also not as easy as telling midfield teams to drive faster, given the two-level system we talked about earlier. Levels are a common theme in F1, and they are something that many expect the 2021 regulations to change, which would solve the television problem without many changes in coverage.

The calls also make a good point: of course, the midfielders are not competing for victory, but there are more stories in F1 than just the leaders. The Netflix documentary widely enjoyed about the series, which did not include the powerful Mercedes or Ferrari teams in its first season, proved it. Few people will know that those stories are there if they are not on television, and the stories are what make a sport.

But if something will change on television it will be a question for next year, and we are not there yet. After all, a battle closed by the sixth, even if it is not so prestigious, is more exciting than watching a leader navigate to another victory without another challenger near the shot.

