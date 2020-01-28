F (x) Tec Pro1 changes the landscape of smartphone keyboards

5G smartphones will boost the market for devices if PC sales fall

After years of slashing in the face, Android phones have experienced a mini-revival of keyboard-equipped smartphones through a small group of Android devices that bring out form factors that were first seen decades ago. Planet Computers’ Gemini and its more user-friendly successor, the Cosmo Communicator, followed the clamshell palmtop of the Psion 5 tradition. Next came the Blackberry Key2, a successor to the original Key, which takes over the design of the portrait thumb keyboard.

With its shape slider for landscape, the F (x) Tec Pro1 marks the last major QWERTY smartphone design that attempted a comeback attempt in recent years. (The last vertical slider, the BlackBerry Priv, was released in 2015 and awarded Android 6.0 Marshmallow.) Unlike the Gemini keyboard, which is optimized for use on a surface, but can be used while being held, the F (x) The Tec Pro keyboard is strictly focused on the handheld scenario. Sliding the screen upward gives it an angle of 155 degrees that, although comfortable, cannot be adjusted. The corner is also useful for consuming media when the phone is on the surface.

I recently spent a few weeks with the device. As was my early experience with the Gemini and especially the BlackBerry Key2, I found that going back to a physical keyboard requires some adjustment. With its modern narrow aspect ratio, the Pro1 offers room for almost any standard keyboard key between the five rows in the place that you would expect. It even has a Control key for standard keyboard commands, such as copying and pasting. Unlike the Key2 and Gemini, no special modification keys are needed for commonly used punctuation such as periods and commas. And the width of the keyboard provides sufficient space between each key, minimizing wrong keystrokes.

On the other hand, when it comes to thumb keyboards, bigger isn’t always better. The width of the device requires some thumb extension to reach the middle keys, even for my relatively large hands. And various smartphone apps, such as Instagram, refuse to run in landscape mode, at least not without extra software. This leads to a hesitation in revealing the keyboard that, partly due to the unusual hinge, requires more power and coordination than the simple touch on the screen needed to turn the screen on the Priv and older horizontal sliders such as the long-dated Motorola Droid 4 Perhaps due to the smaller size of the letters, the backlight of the keyboard does not seem as bright as that on the Key2 or that old Droid. (The Gemini keyboard has no background lighting.)

The screen side of the Pro1 is tapered in the style of Samsung Galaxy devices. While this provides a nice design, the curve on the left side of the screen accidentally flourished on keys when typing the top row of the keyboard. I would also have preferred the fingerprint reader on the back or the screen versus the side. Although this placement allows a uniform finger angle in both standing and lying positions, I noticed that I often accidentally activated it when handling the device. Finally, the Pro1 lacks one of the pretty long-lasting shortcuts of the Android-based BlackBerry devices, such as automatically entering a period when two spaces are pressed and the automatic capitalization of the next sentence.

F (x) Tec admits that a little re-acquaintance with physical keys is necessary, but claims that the keyboard ultimately yields better efficiency and makes it possible to touch the type, something that is virtually impossible (at least for a longer time) period) on the glass. In addition, moving the screen keyboard provides much more information display than when typing with a screen keyboard in landscape mode, especially given today’s smartphones with higher aspect ratios.

After winning an early win with the groundbreaking Danger Hiptop / T-Mobile Sidekick and the Android-based HTC Dream / T-Mobile G1, landscape leaders never reached the passionate following of Psion and Blackberry devices. Many arrived late in the scene in message telephones on the eve of the multi-touch revolution. F (x) Tec also claims that early Android landscape sliders were not premium devices. Although the company’s debut efforts do not go hand in hand with the most advanced smartphones in terms of specifications, it is beneficial when compared to today’s keyboard-based alternatives. The Pro1 uses a Snapdragon 835 as opposed to the Snapdragon 660 in the Key2 and a MediaTek Helio X25 / X27 in the Gemini, both of which were released in 2018.

While the keyboard layer adds a substantial outline, the Pro1 does not have to make concessions in terms of screen size such as the Key2 or use as a phone such as the Gemini. Yet the Key2 offers an easier typing option while on the move, while the Gemini comes closest to a touch typing experience for longer typing sessions while sitting on a surface.

