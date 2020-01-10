F. E. Warren Air Base denies that they own mysterious drones

Loading...

(Shutterstock)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Warren Air Force Base has denied in a statement that the numerous drones sighted over northern Colorado and eastern Nebraska are part of one of its operations.

The F.E. Warren Air Force Base press release said, “We can confirm that the drones discovered in Colorado and Nebraska are not from F.E. Warren Air Force Base and are in no way affiliated with the United States Air Force. We have provided this information to the FAA, the FBI, and the state and local agencies that are investigating the matter. The drones have not threatened any of our locations, facilities or operations. F. E. As part of the installation, Warren AFB conducts training to combat UAS. However, drones spotted outside the installation are not part of our fleet. “

Flying drone flocks have been spotted at night in rural areas in Colorado and surrounding states, including Wyoming and Nebraska, in recent months.

With the recent refusal by F.E. Warren is expected to continue speculation about who will operate these drones.