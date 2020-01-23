Eyesore Chantry House and the dilapidated Snooty Fox Pub will be demolished next month.

Released:

12:47

Thursday January 23, 2020

A disgraceful building is due to be demolished next month as part of redevelopment plans for the Kirkgate neighborhood.

The Wakefield Council has signed a contract to remove former Chantry House office buildings and the dilapidated Snooty Fox Pub.

It will make room for a planned housing development that would create up to 80 new apartments.

Coun Darren Byford, Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Growth at Wakefield Council, said: “This is another great news for Kirkgate as we continue our regeneration work on this important gateway to the city.

“We want to encourage people to live in this part of our city that is very close to the train station and close to the city center and the road network. By redeveloping this district, we support our long-term economic strategy and our goals of achieving prosperity and growth for our district. “

The local council is in discussion with several home builders who are interested in the opportunity and is seeking external grants to support the development.

Other redevelopment work at Kirkgate included the completion of a £ 6m road and walkway improvement program for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers.

The new infrastructure was created to support future development and investment in this part of the city.