Exum explodes for career high 28 when restarted with Cavs

“I practiced for a while and definitely on the three (point shot) that I worked on for a while.

“Everyone just had the will to win. We saw that we didn’t play well and we could get it back.”

“I started shooting and everyone feels we can do it. It is disappointing that we couldn’t hold out, but it was a good team effort and I feel like we are going in the right direction go.”

Exum built up in recent games as Cavs coach John Beilein gradually increased his minutes to 15 per game after sitting on the bench with Utah Jazz for much of the season before being traded.

“We didn’t have that much time to practice, but I had seen him play a little in Utah and what’s better, he’s a great guy who wants to be trained,” said Beilein.

“He is a willing defender, he is good length for us and he is still very young, although he has been in the league for five years.

“I’m very excited about him.”

On Sunday, Cavaliers star Kevin Love showed his anger at the team’s fights and lack of ball movement during an Oklahoma City Thunder hit.

Love sat down on Monday, and the team mentioned the need to rest after the game the night before, along with veterans Tristan Thompson (flu) and Larry Nance Jr (knee).

The first half was similar to that of the young Cavaliers, when they fell behind and tried hard to show enough offense, while exciting striker Kevin Porter Jr. came off due to a left knee injury, which compounded the problems.

But the introduction of Exum in the middle of the third season had an immediate impact when he attacked the basket and scored a goal. Then he continued to be aggressive, using his pace to tire or leaning on three-point shots and hitting two of them adding two free throws in an eight-point run up to three-quarters of a time.

Exum’s turmoil continued in the final round and his fourth three-hand gave the Cavs the lead and forced an eight-minute break. Australian Matthew Dellavedova quickly celebrated with his buddy when they went to the bench.

“You come to a team and they don’t really know much about you, but just to feel the crowd behind me and be excited that I’m going back is good and I can’t wait to continue playing here,” Exum said ,

“I wanted to go through it, I was just excited. We finally got it back – we were down (25) – so just hitting these three and then taking the lead is a great feeling. Of course I wish we could have it . ” won the game. “

Here the fun for the Cavs ended when the Timberwolves concentrated defensively and the home team both got tired and aggressively lost direction.

However, Exum’s performance took place on a special evening for the Cavs, who are celebrating their 50th season and played this game in honor of some of the most influential players of their years at the Richfield Coliseum, including Larry Nance Sr., Mark Price, coach Lenny Wilkens and Brad Daugherty ,

Meanwhile, Phoenix Center Aron Baynes had nine points and nine rebounds when his Suns lost to Memphis Grizzlies 119-114 at home. The Grizzlies are now in the top eight of the Western Conference within half a game.

