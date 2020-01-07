Extremists attack Kenyan military base, 3 Americans killed | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

An American soldier and two contractors at the US Department of Defense were killed in the fighting, according to a statement issued at the end of Sunday by the American Africa Command, or Africom.

The attack on the compound included indirect and small arms. After an initial penetration of the perimeter, Kenya Defense Forces and the American Africa Command have abandoned the al-Shabaab attack, “said AFRICOM’s statement. “Reports show that six civilian aircraft operated by a contractor were damaged to some extent. Manda Bay Airfield is used by US forces whose missions include training our African partners, responding to crises, and protecting US interests in this strategically important area. “

Al-Shabab claimed 17 American casualties, nine Kenyan soldiers killed and seven planes destroyed. The American Africa command rejected the claims of al-Shabab as exaggerated and said that American and Kenyan troops are rejecting the attack.

Kenya is an important basis for combating al-Shabab, one of the most resilient extremist organizations in the world. A large plume of black smoke rose above the airport on Sunday and residents said a car bomb had exploded. Lamu county commissioner Irungu Macharia told The Associated Press that five suspects were arrested and interrogated.

An internal Kenyan police report seen by the AP said that two fixed-wing aircraft, one American Cessna and one Kenyan, were destroyed along with two American helicopters and several American vehicles on the military runway. The report said that explosions could be heard from the direction of the runway at around 5.30 a.m.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority said the runway was closed for all activities.

Camp Simba of the army in Lamu County, established more than ten years ago, has fewer than 100 US employees according to Pentagon figures. American troops on the adjacent airport train of Manda Bay and give anti-terror support to East African partners. An American flag gathering at the camp in August signaled the change “from tactical to permanent operations,” the Air Force said at the time.

According to another internal Kenyan police report that the AP saw last Friday, a villager said that day that he had seen 11 suspected al-Shabab members entering Lamu’s Boni forest, which the extremists used as hiding places. The report said the Kenyan authorities have not found them.

Al-Shabab has launched a number of attacks in Kenya, including buses, schools and shopping centers. The group was the target of a growing number of US air strikes in Somalia during President Donald Trump’s administration.

The latest attack comes just over a week after an al-Shabab truck bomb in the capital of Somalia killed at least 79 people and American air attacks killed seven al-Shabab hunters.

Last year al-Shabab attacked a US military base in Somalia, Baledogle, which is used to carry out drone attacks, but allegedly failed to find its way inside. The extremist group has also carried out multiple attacks on Kenyan troops in retaliation for Kenya to send troops to Somalia to fight it.

This attack marks a significant escalation of al-Shabab attacks in Kenya, said analyst Andrew Franklin, a former US navy and old Kenya resident.

“Launching a deliberate attack of this type against a well-defended permanent base occupied by (Kenya Defense Forces), US contractors and soldiers required a lot of planning, rehearsals, logistics and operational capacity,” he said. Earlier attacks on security forces were mainly ambushes on Kenyan army or police patrols.

The Sunday attack came days after an American air raid killed Iran’s highest military commander and swore revenge for Iran, but al-Shabab is a Sunni Muslim group and there are no signs of ties with Shiite Iran or proxies.

“No, this attack was in no way related to that incident” in the Middle East, an al-Shabab spokesperson told the AP on condition of anonymity for security reasons.

An analyst, Rashid Abdi, agreed in Twitter about the attack, but added that Kenyan security forces have long been concerned that Iran was trying to cultivate ties with al-Shabab.

“Consciously Wahhabist Al-Shabaab, not a natural ally of Shia Iran, even hostile. But if Kenyan claims true, AS attack may have come at the right time to signal to Iran that it is open to tactical alliances, “he wrote.

But a former member of the UNN committee who monitors sanctions against Somalia, Jay Bahadur, said in a tweet that “the attack is much more related to AS who wants to end their spectacular failure in Baledogle four months ago.”

When asked if the US military was looking for an Iranian link to the attack, Col. Christopher Karns, spokesman for American Africa, only that “al-Shabab, associated with al-Qaeda, has their own agenda and has expressed their desire to attack American interests. “

The al-Shabab claim of responsibility said Sunday’s attack was part of the “Jerusalem will never be convicted” campaign, a rarely made reference that was also used after al-Shabab’s deadly attack on a luxury shopping mall in the capital of Kenya, Nairobi, in January 2019.

The government of Somalia, which is fighting al-Shabab with the help of a multinational African force, is joining the rest of the world and condemning the cowardly attack on Kenyan and American troops earlier today on Manda Bay Airfield, Kenya.

Anna contributed from Johannesburg

Abdi Guled, Tom Odula and Cara Anna, The Associated Press