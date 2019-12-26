Extreme Elva Hypercar from McLaren shows off its cool details

Loading...

The McLaren Elva is a remarkable thing to watch and Top Gear recently visited the McLaren Technology Center in Woking to see it in person.

McLaren showed the Elva last month in a dark shade of gray, but the example in this video is painted in a striking shade of satin blue. It is not a functional prototype and is just a show car, but offers an accurate look at what the production-specific vehicle will look like.

Just like the 720S, the McLaren designers have decided not to develop a speed star with large air inlets and grilles. The front, for example, is remarkably simple and works without the controversial "eye sockets" of the 720S. On the sides there are small side air inlets to feed the engine, but you can hardly notice them thanks to the contrasting carbon fiber finish.

Millionaire Special: New McLaren Elva is a homeless Hypercar without a windscreen and a Twin-Turbo V8

Apart from the exterior design, the McLaren Elva is especially promising because it will be the lightest model in the family of the brand, which will undercut the 1.98 kg (2.601 lbs) of the Senna. It is also a bit more powerful than the Senna because McLaren has been able to get 804 hp and 800 Nm of torque from the 4.0-liter V8 engine with a dual turbocharger. It will hit 62 mph (100 km / h) in less than 3 seconds and 124 mph (200 km / h) in just 6.7 seconds.

The production of the exclusive hypercar will be limited to just 399 examples worldwide, each priced from $ 1,690,000.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g3dkCldqVy8 (/ embed)