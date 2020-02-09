Extreme cold warning issued by Environment Canada

Yaro Shkvorets did not stop him from taking advantage of the wind with his kite and skis in the Britannia Bay area on Monday, January 20, 2020.

Environment Canada gave an extreme cold warning for the area early Sunday morning. The temperatures were at -30 ° C with a feeling temperature of -35.

Extreme cold puts everyone at risk.

Dress warmly. Dress in layers that you can remove if you get too hot. The outer layer must be wind resistant.

Temperatures should decrease to -3 C later in the day.

There is a 30% chance of flurries.

Tonight it is mostly cloudy with a chance of 30% on flurries. Snow periods are predicted to start around midnight.

There is a risk of freezing rain tonight.

When the temperatures rise, it can be a great day to organize events that take place in weekend 2 of Winterlude or some of the other great outdoor activities offered by Ottawa Tourism.

Monday could bring more snow with a 60% chance of flurries. It is mostly cloudy for the day. The high will be around -1 C, with a feeling temperature of -7.

Monday evening the air starts to clear up, the temperature drops to around -8 C.

For Tuesday the forecast is for a mix of sun and cloud with a peak of 0 C.

The rest of the week gives a 30 to 40% chance of flurries every day and the temperatures drop again towards the end of the week.

