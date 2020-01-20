Extradition process against Huawei Executive Meng Wanzhou begins in Vancouver: NPR

Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s chief financial officer, leaves home for Friday’s court appearance in Vancouver, Canada. The US government has accused Meng of fraud.

The hearing on extradition of Meng Wanzhou, CFO of Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei, begins Monday in Vancouver, Canada. American officials want Meng to be sent to the United States to file fraud charges.

The Department of Justice accuses Meng of fraudulently convincing four large banks to process “million dollar” financial transactions with Iran in violation of international sanctions. In a charge filed against Meng and Huawei in January 2019 with 13 charges, the US government said the settlement was being implemented through a subsidiary called Skycom, a “Hong Kong-registered company whose main business was in Iran.”

Meng was arrested in December 2018 when she changed planes in Vancouver. China has asked for her release and arrested two Canadians shortly after he was arrested on suspicion of espionage, which is generally considered retaliation. Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig have been detained for over a year. Last year, a Canadian man who asked a Chinese court to reconsider his 15-year drug smuggling sentence received a death sentence instead.

Given the ongoing trade tensions between the United States and China, the dispute over Meng has only deepened the geopolitical tensions between the two largest economies in the world. When U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker announced the indictment last year, Huawei not only lied to its subsidiary but was also working to steal American telecommunications technology.

Whitaker said Huawei said it sold its Iranian unit while maintaining control and ownership. As a result, the four unnamed banks that do business with Huawei had inadvertently violated the U.S. economic restrictions associated with Iran.

Meng has rejected the Justice Department’s allegations. After her arrest, her lawyer described Reid Weingarten Meng as “an ethical and honorable business woman who has never spent a second of her life breaking US law.”

Huawei denied the violation of American laws and called Meng’s arrest “an unlawful abuse of process – based on political considerations and tactics rather than the rule of law.”

However, the Canadian government said in March that the extradition process could continue. When the trial begins on Monday, Meng’s team of lawyers is expected to be extradited because the crime she is accused of in the United States is not a crime under Canadian law. As CNBC reports, Meng’s team of lawyers will argue that the nation’s extradition laws do not allow deportation because Canada does not impose sanctions on Iran through business services.

47-year-old Meng is not only a top corporate officer at Huawei, but also the oldest daughter of its founder and CEO, Ren Zhengfei. Huawei has become one of China’s top brands – and the company is seen by the U.S. government as a way in which China exercises global power. This is in part due to Huawei’s worldwide work building the next generation of 5G cellular networks.

Huawei was trying to change its image in the U.S. when the Trump administration argued that the company’s phones and technology are threatening U.S. national security.

Meng is free on bail and can only travel for a limited time, but must wear a GPS wristband and be monitored around the clock. She spent the past year in one of her two villas in Vancouver. In May, she was given permission to move to the larger house, which is on the same block as the U.S. Consul General’s residence.

Last month, Huawei released an open letter from Meng on the anniversary of her arrest.

“When a busy life has passed in my time, the need has wiped it out,” she wrote, thanking her followers. “At the moment, time seems to be passing slowly. It is so slow that I have enough time to read a book from start to finish. I can take the time to discuss minor details with my colleagues or carefully study an oil painting to complete.”

The first phase of the process is expected to take around five days, reports The Associated Press. The second phase, which is slated to begin in June, will investigate whether the FBI and Canadian police have violated Meng’s rights by collecting evidence during her detention – before being arrested and informed of the crimes she allegedly committed ,