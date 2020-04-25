“Extraction”: how to do a sequence of 12 shots per shot

Chris Hemsworth, who starred in Netflix, includes the “rage” that tests everything. Here’s how Hargrav did it.

When the pair were found by one of Ovi’s (Jaiswal) father’s apparent friends and thrown exclusively by them, they headed for a heart-pounding sprinter around Dhaka, Bangladesh, where they stood in the way even after the hurdle. (read: cars, people, weapons, explosives) are thrown in their own way.

Hargray himself was tied to the front of the “camera car” for most of the filming, as Netflix’s special feature made him very happy to show off. As one of Hollywood’s most sought-after stewards and Marvel’s main coordinator, it’s no surprise that he’s keen on such chamber thrills. The skill and planning of the masters does not require such a demanding sequence, and Hargrav talked in detail about IndieWire.

Bake a great idea

“The look on the page was very interesting and surprising, but given the budget and time, I didn’t know if we would have time to perform on such a large scale as on this page,” he said. The author of the script, MCU alum Joe Rousseau. “How do I keep it in our world?” How can I do it myself, so isn’t this another option to chase a car in (Jason) Born (in the movie) or (James) Bond (in the movie)? Due to our time and budget, we did not want to go to Born Born. How can we do that? »

The idea is to make it fast and rational, based on the promise of the title of the film.

Jacin Boland / NETFLIX

“So I looked and thought it would be interesting to keep this thing close, to keep the meaning, and to make the actors do this extension,” Hargrav said. “What the title of the show promises is to allow viewers to share real-time experiences with the characters so you can see what challenges they face. You respond to their reaction … so I chose it manually and in a documentary style that will experience just that scene in a timely manner. ”

Planning a very “big deal”

Easier said than done. “This is a great initiative!” Hargrav laughed. “It’s great to talk about it:‘ Hey, how can we do that, if we grab the car body and the legs, jump out of the buildings, fall off the buildings, and come back in the car? “To you, wide-eyed and woody,” what, what? “

The only way to reduce such fear and make a wild effort is to plan months and months.

“It took from concept to implementation, maybe four or five months,” he said. “I had to steer the stage in the right direction and let people know that it was constantly going on and where it was going from there, because you had experiences along the way. It can’t just be a scene of action, it has to reveal the main points of the story, reveal information about the characters, and show the development of the relationship between Tyler and Ovi. It has a lot to tell you. «

Scouting in India

Careful planning allows you to create everything without just specific places, which is an important element of a very realistic sense of consistency, even if the requirements for the group are high. Everything was filmed on site, but different spaces were filmed.

“I only thought about the beauties and the things I wanted to see,” she said. “I talked to the layout department and the production designer and said,‘ Hey, I want to find this type of building because I want to do this construction, or I want narrow streets to feel claustrophobic. Things I want to see. ‘When they found several options, I would go with them and we would choose the best place. “

Often, “good space” changes something on a page. “Actions and stories began to change depending on the environment and the amazing places India found in Ahmedabad, where we filmed the chain for 10 days,” Hargrav said. “When you find all this amazing stuff, you change your mind even more. You go, oh, that’s great. What if we do it here? I thought they could do it with a ladder, not a flat surface. “

Rehearsals, exercises, rehearsals

Armed with a shooting plan and real space, Hargrav sent his team to move from the training ground to the “real world” of their choice. Further changes culminated in the appearance of Hargrev, and the company adapted its planned ideas to suit its needs.

“The next step was to take a group of girls with me and their gym and gym in the hotel began to be used in real space,” said Hargrav. “Now something that looks great in a big, spacious apartment now needs to be changed, because you can be on the balcony or now on the stairs or in the car, whatever it is.”

Recently, the exercise required taking a hard photo to make sure that what was visible on the page and in space was clearly visible on the screen. Also, the key: “mixing” moments is to make sure that all the “seams” between individual scenes work.

“Before we shot the chain, we shot the sequence,” he said. “I got a camcorder and a bunch of backpacks, we went there and filmed everything, and then we cut it together to make sure these mixed moments work. Logically, we couldn’t do twelve minutes at a time, because one place was on the left side of the city and the rest was on the left side of the city. “

Shooting in plays

Ten days after grabbing the stage, Hargrav and his team were able to shoot many scenes over and over again, which was a hard process to make sure every part of the sequence was good.

Jacin Boland / NETFLIX

“In a day, it consists of three to six different lengths of sequences, and they can range from four to five minutes, 30 seconds, or any part,” he said. “You have to do it until you get it right. You can do it all and it takes three minutes and 59 seconds, but if you go on a trip and you stumble or you know someone in the background is looking at the camera, you have to finish it all over again because there is no safety net. ”

Another aspect of such a heavy repetition is that the reality on the screen, even for talented actors, is difficult to lie.

“I think our peak was 21 times, twenty-two times,” Hargrev said when asked how many times they would shoot each scene. “Because we can’t cut different angles, you say, ‘Rest, Chris, we’re going to hit off the shoulder.’ No, Chris, you’re in it. “You have to be an actor who does everything.” They walked all day, and there was fatigue and deep breathing, which is real, it’s hard to fake those things. They are all great actors, but there is a certain quality, a certain visceral, clear feeling to the performance, which can be achieved only by being in a real space and pushing the actors like us.

So how many cuts are there?

Although Hargrav refuses to share the exact number of cuts that make up the 12-minute chain, it is not difficult for viewers to count them. “There are many!” he said. “Many and often security or technical or logistical issues need to be addressed, which we have worked out together.”

The “extraction” is now streaming on Netflix.

