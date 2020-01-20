Extension cord investigated as the cause of trailer fire near Bar Nunn (photos)

Courtesy of the Natrona County Fire District

CASPER, Wyo. – Two structures are said to have been involved in a fire at the weekend in Natrona County, north of Casper.

According to a statement from the Natrona County Fire District, the firefighters responded to the Melodi Lane area in Natrona County at around 2:00 p.m. Officials say a call for a structural fire was received.

Units from the Natrona County Fire District responded with a message to the Bar Nunn Fire Department. Firefighters reported seeing thick black smoke from the area upon arrival.

Firefighters arrived and found two double-wide pendants attached in the middle that were involved in the fire.

“The fire was found after several hours and more than 15,000 gallons of water was consumed,” said an NCFD statement. “[Inspectors] found the cause of the fire electrically.”

“There was abuse of extension cords,” said NCFD inspector Matt Gacke.

No injuries were reported in the NCFD statement, and officials said occupants of the buildings were evicted.

