Aston Martin wants to help its customers around the world by extending all warranties to a new vehicle that are due to expire or expire on March 14 or January 1 (in the case of China) until June 30, 2020.

The British carmaker is working closely with its dealership network to facilitate a strategy designed to mitigate the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic interlock.

Service requirements are also being eased, and owners now do not have to worry about not meeting set intervals that would not have previously been covered by warranty coverage. This rule is denied as long as the restrictions are restored and the respective dealer operations resumed.

From now on, all Aston Martin vehicles serviced for three months or 2,000 miles (whichever is the first) of the in-car service indicator will be fully covered by the warranty. So, if you need to take your Aston to the store, be aware that postponing your visit does not void your warranty – unless you had to do so before the lock began.

“For all of us, the COVID-19 pandemic and its associated blockage have been and will remain a very difficult time,” said Andy West Martin, director of customer support at Andy West.

“While issues such as car maintenance and warranty coverage are not properly understood by many, we want to inform our customers that in partnership with our global dealer network, we are doing our best to support them and their sports cars. Through this and we look forward to helping them get back in the wheel of their favorite Aston Martin sports car when it is safe and appropriate. “