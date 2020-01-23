Exposure to tuberculosis is being studied at medical practices in southeast Michigan

DETROIT – Michigan health authorities are investigating potential exposure to tuberculosis at multiple locations in the doctor’s office in southeast Michigan.

The Department of Health of Michigan (MDHHS) works with the Department of Health of Macomb County, the Department of Health of Oakland County, Lakeview Pediatrics and the Ascension Medical Group Michigan locations in Macomb Township, Rochester and St. Clair Shores to determine the health of patients recently diagnosed with pulmonary tuberculosis (TB) who are in close contact with a healthcare worker.

The healthcare worker, who was unknowingly ill with tuberculosis at the time, worked at these Lakeview Pediatrics practice sites between April 1, 2019 and January 9, 2020. Anyone who may be exposed will be notified and asked to perform tests. Testing is offered free of charge.

The employee diagnosed with pulmonary tuberculosis is being treated and is currently not working. All employees and providers in the practice have been tested and have no active TB disease.

“TB is a treatable bacterial disease that spreads from one person to another through the air,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Chief Medical Executive and Chief Deputy for Health at MDHHS. “While the infection can be serious, not everyone who is exposed to TB will be infected, and many people who are infected will never develop symptoms.”

There are two forms of TB infection: latent TB infection, in which the TB bacteria are present in the body but are not sick, and TB disease, in which the bacteria multiply and people get sick. Those who develop the disease can spread the bacteria to other people. It is important to identify those who may be at risk so that they can be treated to prevent the onset of the disease.

In 2018, U.S. disease control and prevention centers reported 9,025 new cases of tuberculosis, 108 of which were reported from Michigan.

TB bacteria usually grow in the lungs, but can attack any part of the body such as the spine, brain or kidneys.

TB symptoms can be:

A bad cough that lasts three weeks or more

Chest pain

Cough up blood or sputum (mucus from the depths of the lungs)

Weakness or fatigue

weight loss

No appetite

chills

fever

Sweat at night

Ascension Medical Group Michigan has set up a call center to schedule tests and answer questions. The call center is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can reach us at 855-757-4376.

