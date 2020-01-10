Export controls threaten the future of AI outposts in China

Loading...

American companies such as Microsoft, Google and IBM have set up research laboratories in China for some time to tap into local AI talent and keep up with technological trends. As tensions and limitations continue to increase, some observers are wondering if the days of those outposts can be numbered.

The US Department of Commerce imposed new export controls on artificial intelligence software last week, apparently designed to prevent US companies from shipping AI technology that could train Chinese military drones or learn intelligence systems to interpret aerial photographs. But it remains to be seen how broadly the rules are interpreted, and it is unlikely that they will be the last to end up on US AI algorithms, data sets, and chips. In fact, the Commerce department still weighs further checks on the AI ​​software and the Trump administration is increasingly investigating how Silicon Valley deals with China.

“I don’t think US officials expect China to stop the development of AI – they’re doing pretty well – but they don’t want companies like Google or Microsoft to help them,” said James Lewis, senior vice president of the Center for Strategic & International Studies, a think tank in Washington DC.

Lewis says that American companies may respond to new export controls by reducing their activities in China. “When you see that Microsoft and Google are starting to withdraw, you know which way we are going,” he says.

In recent years, AI has become a lightning rod for economic and political tensions between the US and China. The field is racing fast ahead and there are major economic and strategic benefits to be gained on both sides. China’s ambitious national AI plan, announced in July 2017, prompted local governments and companies to invest billions in AI projects. Both countries work hard to use the technology for military purposes.

The export rules are also the newest key to be thrown into the machinery of US-Chinese relations. It follows restrictions on business transactions with Chinese AI companies, more stringent visa investigations for Chinese researchers, and public pushback on US companies that agree to the Beijing requirements.

Google established an AI research center in Beijing in 2017, and found that a significant number of AI research landmarks and documents now came from China. The company said the team would do basic AI research there, organize conferences, and collaborate with Chinese researchers. “China is home to many of the world’s top experts in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning,” reads the blog post announcing the lab.

The decision seemed particularly important because Google pulled its search engine out of the country in 2010 in protest against government censorship and espionage. This year, Google was forced to reduce its efforts to build a modified version of its search product suitable for the Chinese market, amidst protests from employees, politicians, and the public. It is unclear how many people currently work in the Google laboratory in Beijing.

Other American technology companies, such as Facebook, have actually been blocked from working in China and have seen homegrown rivals such as the WeChat mobile app grow and dominate the market in recent years. Efforts to replicate and replace American technology are now increasing as the US government attempts to block technology transfer. In December, for example, the Chinese government allegedly ordered officials to remove foreign PCs and software from their offices within three years.

Lewis says that companies that have gained a foothold in China may have to be accepted that the technical super powers are now decoupling. “Someone at one of these companies told me they might last seven years in China,” he says. “Although much depends on how quickly the Chinese can build competitive products.”

American outposts in China are more than just a symbol of cooperation. Bill Gates recognized the potential of China as a research center in 1998 and founded the first large American research laboratory, Microsoft Research Asia. The lab quickly proved its worth and over the years contributed to important commercial projects, including Windows, Office, Xbox and Bing. The laboratory has also made rapid progress in US AI, demonstrating an almost real-time Anglo-Chinese translation system in 2012. Apple also has various research facilities in China. This year, Amazon has set up a research laboratory in Shenzhen, a production plant in southern China.

