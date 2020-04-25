Explore the ‘Corsican’ Caribbean sands, rocky canyons and rich forests – The Scottish Sun

YOU don’t need to travel all the way to the Caribbean to experience some of the best beaches in the world.

Exotic sun-drenched beaches framed by mountains in just a few hours of flying time, in Corsica.

5

The sandy, sunny Corsica beaches are only a few hours’ flight

Our family enjoys an unforgettable summer camping trip on a tropical beach – people who die for the best of Barbados – for only a fraction of the cost.

Imagine soft sand between your toes, palm trees swaying in the cool breeze, warm waves touching the beach. . . and pina coladas in your hand for sunset. Heavenly!

The French island is a target for sun seekers and adventure lovers.

Extensive beaches, historic coastal forts, mountains, rocky canyons, rich forests and a bustling marina at Bonifacio in the south.

5

Snorkeling, diving, and a number of water sports await you on the island

LAGOON SPARKLING-BLUE POOL

Med is perfect for snorkeling, while a short trip inland is a remote jungle swimming hole, hiking trails, and steep canyons that seem to be built for canyon adventures.

Myself, my husband Felipe and our sons Rafael, four, and Benicio, one, live at Marina D’Erba Rossa, a Eurocamp site in the south of the island near the town of Ghisonaccia.

Eurocamp is budget-friendly but that doesn’t mean roughing it.

We stayed in a two-bedroom campervan with AC, bathroom and kitchen, which was more suitable for us than the traditional tent given to our two sons.

5

Marina seen from Bonifacio castle, southern CorsicaCredit: Getty – Contributor

Friendly representatives greet guests on arrival with keys and lowdowns to camp life and invaluable information about the surrounding area.

The layout and location of the site rivals the best all-in hotels.

The sparkling blue lagoon pool is located behind a row of lush trees which frame the luxurious expanse of pale golden sand.

Parents will appreciate all the little touches such as piles of children’s toys, inflatables and free snorkeling. Our two sons were fascinated by the mini zoo. Every morning Rafael and I walk to the bakery to get warm baguettes and cakes for our al fresco breakfast, take a walk past the large ostrich in the fenced field behind our campervan.

5

Imagine palm trees swaying in the cool breeze and pina coladas in your hands

As we sat enjoying the morning sun, peacocks roamed around us.

Off the west coast of Italy, the mountainous island of Corsica was ruled by the city state of Pisa and then Genoa, followed by a brief period of independence before France seized control in 1768.

GO: CORSICA

ALMOST THERE: Flights from Gatwick to Bastia start at Rp.280,000 See easyjet.com/en.



LIVE THERE: Seven nights at Marina D’Erba Rossa with Eurocamp in a classic two bedroom economy campervan with AC, consisting of two adults and two children sharing, is from £ 857.

For details, and to order, see eurocamp.co.uk.

5

Angharad and Rafael on an exciting trip to Corsica

ISLE STAYED

The Canary Islands can be reopened on Monday because the area reports no cases of coronavirus

Wake up BAR

The Spanish bar will reopen in June – but passengers must pass a temporary check

FOR PEN

The island of Italy to pay for your plane and hotel tickets for a post-Covid vacation

LAST ORDER

Brits could face a dry holiday to Spain because bar owners sell at a huge loss

STILL THAI-M TO GO

Thailand might extend the state of emergency because 10,000 tourists are still stranded

ANTI VIRUS

Turkish holiday resort to enforce Covid-free certificates for tourists

There is still a fusion of French-Italian culture – and nowhere else but tantalizing pan-mediterranean cuisine.

The menu at the Le Nemo campsite restaurant is full of family favorites such as pizza, which our young children love, plus a plate of steak and pampering seafood. The surrounding cities also have many appetizing restaurants, whether you want pasta at La Gazelle in Ghisonaccia or fret moules on the banks of Etang d’Urbino lake at the right Restaurant d’Urbino.

It was a dream family vacation. . . and unfortunately, at this time only that can happen. But once we are free to pack our bags and travel again, this mountainous island on the Med will be at the top of our list for repeat performance.

Inside the Eugenie Bouchard penthouse apartment worth £ 3 million in Miami with four swimming pools and stunning beach views