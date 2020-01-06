Explanation: Kidnap suspect pretended to be the mother of the dead mother paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

Fieramusca is being held in Travis County prison for abduction and tampering. She denied being in Austin at the time of the disappearance of Broussard, the statement explains.

One of her lawyers called the nine-page statement “ephemeral” and asked the public not to hurry to judgment. Attorney Brian Erskine said in a statement that the Fieramusca legal team has not yet received all requested information from prosecutors, but that they are “examining all options available to us to represent it vigorously”.

According to the statement, first reported by the Austin American-Statesman, Fieramusca and Broussard were friends and met in the church camp about ten years ago. At one point, Fieramusca had a key to Broussard’s apartment and the women discussed being pregnant together, even considering that they might give birth on the same day, the court said.

Broussard’s fiancé, Shane Carey, told police that both women were expecting the end of 2019, according to the statement. Fieramusca was “visibly pregnant” and would keep her hands under her belly to support the weight, he said. Christopher Green, the former friend of Fieramusca, told the police that he believed she was carrying his child.

Carey said that Broussard told him on 8 or 9 December that Fieramusca had given birth to a baby girl, but that he had never seen pictures of the child, the statement states.

The record does not make clear whether Fieramusca was ever pregnant, but researchers discovered differences in her story about the birth. In one conversation, she told a Texas Ranger that she was going to the beach with a cousin on December 12. But later she told the same officer that she had given birth on that day, although she was unable to give details of her birth to the sworn statement.

Green and Fieramusca continued to share a house even after they separated. On December 13, Fieramusca told Green that she had given birth without his knowledge and that the baby was in their home, the statement explains.

A researcher later showed Green a brochure for missing persons with Broussard and her daughter. “That’s the baby in my house,” he replied.

Fieramusca is being held on a $ 600,000 bond and will appear in court on February 3. Margot has been sent back to her father.

