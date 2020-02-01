Explain the Starbucks – these coffee makers are all for sale this weekend

To let you know, if you buy something listed here, Mashable can earn a member commission.

2020-02-01

You need a cup of coffee in the morning to function – that’s a fact. But instead of spending your hard-earned money on venti drinks at your local Starbucks, why don’t you just make your own brew at home? Not only do you never have to wait in line, you also save money in the long run. Moreover, there is a 100% chance that your name will never be spelled incorrectly on your morning cup of Joe (and that alone is worth the price, isn’t it?)

When it comes to coffee, there are usually two mindsets: cold coffee or hot coffee. Whatever your taste buds desire, one of these 11 affordable devices will operate just like your barista:

To brew cold at home

HyperChiller V2 Rapid Beverage Cooler – $ 29.99

If you have a coffee maker at home that makes hot drinks, but you want to make drinks more summer-friendly when the forecast requires a chilled drink, consider the HyperChiller V2. This beverage cooler can cool iced coffee and tea to 130 degrees in one minute, all without watering them. And for $ 29.99 it’s an affordable investment that makes your current coffee set even more functional.

Gourmia® GCM6850 Digitally accelerated cold-brewed coffee maker – $ 59.99

What makes a cold brew so good? Thanks to the soaking process (which does not release any bitter compounds), cold brew has a rich taste that is 67% smoother than that of traditional iced coffee. And the Gourmia Digital Accelerated Brewer (available for almost half the original price tag) can help you enjoy these delicious, ice-cold drinks in just four minutes.

BeanPlus Cold Drip Brewer Premium Kit – $ 99

For fans of drip coffee, the BeanPlus Brewer uses the same type of drip method to make a cold brew in a third of the time that normally takes. With the slow drip valve you can also adjust the strength of your coffee to your taste (or specific caffeine needs). The kit, currently on sale for $ 99, comes with the brewing device, as well as water and coffee filters and coffee sabotage, so that your cold brew can start beating right out of the box.

FrankOne ™ Cold Brew and coffee maker – $ 108

On average, cold brewing can take up to 20 hours to be completely steep. That’s all good if you have enough free time, but for everyone the FrankOne Cold Brew and the coffee maker can help you to make a cold brew in just four minutes. Moreover, unlike other devices, it offers the best of both worlds: both cold and hot coffee at the touch of a button. Use the code FRANKONESAVE at checkout and score the device for just $ 108.

Gourmia® GCM7800 Brewdini ™ 5-cup cold brew coffee maker – $ 149.99

You are not the only one in your household who needs that morning shot. Brew enough for roommates, family members and friends with the Gourmia Brewdini, which has a capacity of five cups. The suction helps to speed up the cold brewing process, so that you get wonderfully balanced drinks in just two minutes. And with the adjusted knob adjustment you can adjust the strength of the cold brew to your desired taste.

To make hot coffee at home

Gourmia® GCM2865 12-cup programmable coffee maker – $ 49.99

You may not need all the trimmings when it comes to your coffee. What you want when you first wake up is a cup of perfectly brewed black coffee. That’s where the Gourmia 12-Cup programmable coffee maker (now on sale for a meager $ 49.99) comes in handy. This drip-like brewer can be programmed to make your ideal morning morning cup, ready to be enjoyed when you wake up. Moreover, the extra large capacity means that if it is a particularly heavy morning, there is enough coffee to go around.

Alessi Pulcina 3-Cup Espresso Maker – $ 49.99

Espresso is the most important part of cappuccino, flat white wines and lattes. So to fully enjoy these special drinks, you want a more nuanced coffee maker. An espresso machine that strikes us is the Alessi Pulcina 3-Cup Espresso Maker (available for 58% off the original $ 120 price tag), which has an optimized design that can help make your espresso rich, smooth and it never tastes bitter. The precision kettle stops dispensing the drink as soon as the coffee develops a sour aftertaste, so that you only have an espresso with a peak aroma.

Gourmia® GCM3600 Single Serve coffee and tea making facilities – $ 59.99

For those looking for a coffee maker with a single portion that functions as a Keurig (without costing almost the same amount), the Gourmia Single Serve coffee and tea machine is suitable. This $ 60 device is even compatible with K-cup pods.

Chefman 4-Cup Grind and Brew coffee maker – $ 75

The secret to a perfect cup of coffee is the use of the freshest beans available. Grinding coffee beans helps to release all natural oils and flavors, but like most ingredients, the longer ground coffee is left out, the faster those delicious flavor profiles fade. The Chefman Grind and Brew solves this problem by pulverizing the beans and then brewing immediately for a cup of coffee that is as fresh as possible.

Gourmia® GCM4700 coffee maker with built-in grinder – $ 99.99

Another coffee maker with a built-in grinder to ensure a truly tasteful brew is the Gourmia GCM4700 coffee maker. But unlike the aforementioned design, it has an extra large capacity of 10 cups, making it especially useful when you prepare breakfast for a household full of coffee lovers. Although normally priced at $ 139.99, the kitchen appliance is on sale for $ 99.99.

Gourmia® GCM3350 Pourista fully automatic Pour-Over coffee brewer – $ 129.99

Fans of the pour-over method, a brewing method favored by professional baristas, will love that the Gourmia virtually hands-free the entire process. The intelligent device can accurately measure your ground beans and deliver the exact amount of water needed to bring out the intensity without oversaturation. Snag for sale for just $ 129.99.

