Expired milk in Amarillo? Or just wrong year?

This is one of the things that made me laugh when we left behind in 2019.

I don’t buy a lot of milk. I do not like it. I blame my mother when she used dry milk powder and refilled a gallon jug. I get it. I think it was cheaper. Here, however, I have no positive thoughts about milk. I have tried.

I really only buy it when I have to cook. I bought something for Thanksgiving to make green bean casserole. In the end, I threw it out before using anything. Oh and I’m only buying half a gallon.

When we approached Christmas I bought another half a gallon. You know if I had a recipe call for it. I always look for the longest expiration date. You know, just in case I need it for something else.

I was going to use it for a Christmas morning meal with scrambled eggs. Hey, if I can keep the best-before date as long as possible after January, it’s better.

I went and looked the other day. I had no idea that Plains Dairy dated her milk like that. It made me laugh. I know I didn’t have expired milk in my fridge.

Credit: Melissa Bartlett, TSM

So I asked another friend to check his milk. This was also his date.

Credit: Melissa Bartlett, TSM

Confirmation that they have not changed the year until 2020.

Many thanks to Plains Dairy for a light heart attack first, then a good laugh. To a great year 2020!