The effort to make voting easier and more accessible is commendable, but that doesn’t mean it can’t still be screwed up.

Just yesterday, the NPR reported on a plan to allow voters in the King Conservation District of Washington to submit their ballots for the upcoming local elections on February 11 via the Internet – including via smartphone web browsers. Unfortunately, experts and officials warn, the plan is not really solid.

Before we go into the potential problems, however, you should know what the web voting in question actually consists of. This is where King County Elections director Julie Wise comes in.

“This is electronic access and the return of your ballot,” she told Mashable via email. “There is no special app, there is no electronic storage of votes. Instead, the election of a voter is recorded in a PDF document that is checked before submission.”

To do this, eligible voters go to a website, enter their name and date of birth and continue. According to the NPR, credentials are just a voter’s name and birthday.

Hmm.

Image: Screenshot / Königspark

Once the vote is submitted through a web browser, it will be emailed to the King County polling office and printed. Next, writes Wise, “we’re going through the same voting process we use for our mail-in voting here in Washington, including signature verification.”

However, this is inconsistent with Matt Blaze, an associate professor in the Faculty of Computer and Information Sciences at the University of Pennsylvania.

“This extremely risky decision is in conflict with the results of the National Academies’ authoritative Securing the Vote study, which represents the consensus of experts,” Blaze wrote.

King County WA (Seattle) plans to allow smartphone voting for local elections. This extremely risky decision contradicts the results of the National Academies’ authoritative study “Securing the Vote”, which represents the consensus of experts. Http://t.co/Cio28OFtcs pic.twitter.com/X3eIqu0dEw

– matt blaze (@mattblaze) January 22, 2020

Blaze isn’t the only one facing this Internet voting plan. Washington State Secretary Kim Wyman released a press release on Wednesday warning of online voting.

“Every time you connect a system online, it becomes vulnerable to attack,” the secretary wrote in part. “Cyber ​​experts with whom I have worked, including the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security and the Washington National Guard, have overwhelmingly rated electronic transmission as too risky for voting and could compromise voter information and voting infrastructure. ”

We contacted Democracy Live, which, according to the NPR, provides “the technology” to make all of this possible, but unfortunately did not receive an answer at the time of printing.

It is important that, as King County Elections communications officer Halei Watkins said by email, that this shaky system is happening at all, it is in part the result of a Washington specificity.

“In Washington, conservation areas and some drainage areas are not subject to the same electoral laws as all other jurisdictions,” Watkins wrote. “This means that they are able to hold their own elections regardless of their district’s electoral department (that’s us!), Or they can choose to contract with their district. King Conservation District is involved in this election signed a contract to do the processing and listing of the returned ballots, but that’s the only piece we’re dealing with. “

SEE ALSO: The voting hacking village of DEF CON made us think twice about election security

In other words, don’t expect this new way of voting to come to a county near you soon (unless you’re in Washington).

Which, frankly, is probably a good thing.