Experts see gaps in international rules for flight safety, supervision | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“Closing your airspace is quite extreme. It drives people away. It scares away business investment, especially tourism, “said Bociurkiw.

“Sometimes these things are politically sensitive and attract too much attention.”

Other problems may be the result of leaving security reports in the hands of the state. During unrest in Eastern Ukraine in 2014, the country increased the minimum safe height to 32,000 feet as a precaution. Three days later, a Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 rocket shot down, killing all 298 people on board.

State civil aviation bodies are responsible for shutting down their airspace and instructing domestic airlines to avoid foreign skies in the event of danger, such as military conflicts or natural disasters.

Passenger planes departed from Tehran airport shortly after an Iranian rocket attack at two military bases in Iraq, where US troops are stationed, have not received any security warnings from Iran.

Space consultant Ross Aimer calls for a more active role from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), a Montreal-based United Nations agency, that it is “slow in response” and lacks teeth.

“We are doing extremely well to protect our passengers and crews worldwide,” said Aimer.

ICAO says it only provides advice in airspace control disputes or military conflicts where “the command and control structure is compromised” and the state is unable to send one out.

“ICAO, which is a signatory to just about every country and every airline, should take over and better alert people when there are hostilities,” Aimer said.

“If there are hostilities, immediately close the airspace to everyone.”

The agency rejected the idea that UN member states would support stricter rules or an infringement of their sovereignty, and cites protocols in the founding document.

“It is the sovereign nation states … that I believe are very realistic and logical to monitor and assess and publish risks that they are aware of that can occur in their territories relevant to civil aviation operations,” said ICAO main spokesman Said Anthony Philbin.

States are ultimately responsible for informing other countries and airlines about conflict areas and other flight hazards, without heads-up to ICAO, he said.

Elaine Parker, vice president of the Canadian Society of Air Safety Investigators, sympathizes with the reluctance of the state to close off the airspace.

“You actually cut off the blood flow to your country,” she said.

Parker supports the hard limits of the ICAO authority and says that “it can’t be an enforcement agency” but acknowledges that there might be room for a broader mandate.

“They have the capacity to actually give a kind of warning. Normally they don’t do that, “she added,” but there’s nothing wrong with ICAO delivering some kind of advice that is global. “

Canadian air accident investigators are given access to the wreck of flight 752 of Ukrainian International Airlines and have been tapped to help unlock the contents of the data recorders from the aircraft.

The Canadian press has independently confirmed at least 86 victims with ties to Canada, many of whom have returned students and professors after the December stop to visit relatives in Iran.

Iran announced several arrests in the aftermath of the deadly crash.

At least four major passenger jets have been shot in the last 32 years, killing more than 1,000 passengers and crew members.

