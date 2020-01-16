Experts say that Med Sea has been changed by the invasive species of the Suez Canal paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

But with the invasive fish and shellfish that were driven by the warming of the water and the rapid spread to the European coasts, she argued that urgent measures are needed to minimize the long-term impact. Galil, from the Steinhardt Museum of Natural History at the University of Tel Aviv, said the continuous widening and deepening of the canal had created a “moving aquarium” of species that, if unchecked, could make coastal waters inhospitable to people.

Galil said the number of invasive species, currently around 400, has more than doubled in the last 30 years, a phenomenon she called “a historical example of the dangers of unintended consequences.”

Israel is already struggling with an unprecedented wave of poisonous jellyfish that has damaged coastal plants and deterred beach goers and tourists. Several other toxic species, including the aggressive lionfish, have established permanent colonies that pose a potential health risk when they end up on plates of restaurants on the beach. The most disturbing was the arrival of the Lagocephalus Sceleratus, an extremely poisonous bony fish that is commonly known as the silver-cheeked-cheek toad fish.

Galil said that half of all Israeli fish intake – and all crustaceans – is now of the invasive species.

With the “rolling invasion” now extending to Spain, European countries are increasingly taking note. The issue will be prominent this month during a United Nations ocean sustainability workshop this month in Venice.

“These non-native organisms pose a serious threat to local biodiversity, at least comparable to that of climate change, pollution and overfishing,” Galil said.

She said that the new species has caused “a dramatic restructuring” of the ecosystem, endangering various local species and eliminating native mussels, shrimp and mullet.

The Israeli Environmental Protection Ministry said it followed the process with care because the coasts were the “first stop” of the new species in the Mediterranean. He stressed that Israel could not only stop the phenomenon, but promotes regulation to protect the most vulnerable marine habitats. As Israel becomes increasingly dependent on the Mediterranean for drinking water, the ministry said that protecting the marine environment of the country was “now more important than ever”.

Lebanese scientists from the American University of Beirut recently wrote that failure to address the ecological risks associated with the expansion of the Suez Canal would jeopardize much of the Mediterranean ecosystem, an opinion shared by marine scientists in the Eastern Mediterranean, from Turkey to Tunisia.

A relatively simple claim management option appears to be available in the form of the Qatari-funded desalination plants that the Egyptians are building along the canal, the first of which is expected to be opened later this year.

If done properly, Galil said that the brine production of the plants in the canal could be guided to create a “salinity barrier” that could impede the flow of species from south to north. The Great Bitter Lakes, about 45 kilometers north of Suez, were once such an obstacle. But when the canal broadened and Egyptian cities and farms washed agricultural wastewater into the lakes, that stronghold disappeared.

Egypt, which signed a peace agreement with Israel in 1979 and recently signed a massive deal to import natural gas, has largely rejected the horrific warnings of Israeli scientists as politically motivated.

“Invasive species are a huge and non-specific category,” said Moustafa Fouda, advisor to Egypt’s environment minister. “They can even be productive, replace species that are overfished, provide economic benefits or easily adapt to the new environment.”

He estimated that less than 5% of intruders could be considered “disruptive” and that most shrimp, molluscs, puffer fish and crabs did no harm. He said that even poisonous invaders, such as lionfish, were edible if their poisonous spines were removed.

Egyptian experts also denied the invasions that resulted directly from the expansion of Suez. They claim that rising water temperatures caused by global warming and untreated ballast water discharged by cargo ships have stimulated exotic arrivals.

“Invasions are a global trend due to pollution and climate change, the natural result of which is that each species struggles to survive and seeks its optimum environment,” said Tarek Temraz, professor of marine biology at Suez Canal University and author of the environment. impact assessment of the Ministry of Channel Enlargement.

The Suez Canal Authority, the public authority that operates the canal, claimed that environmental concerns about enlargement are exaggerated. It was said that the volume of water flowing to the Mediterranean increased by 4%, creating “little impact on water flow and plankton movement.

Channel officials say they are following the migration of species closely, imposing regulations on ships navigating unintentionally invasive creatures and limiting water pollution in the hope of restoring salinity in the lakes.

The channel authority said that a recent attempt to divert agricultural waste water away from the bitter lakes has increased salinity there by 3% in recent years.

Galil says that is not enough, and insists that the salt content must increase considerably to serve as an effective barrier against newcomers.

“One day we will wake up for a competitive and irreversible change and know that we could have done something about it if we had done it on time,” she said.

