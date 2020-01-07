Experts say that climate change increases the risk of forest fires in Canada

Loading...

OTTAWA – Canadian natural fire experts say that Canada is currently very vulnerable to the kind of devastating forest fires that are affecting Australia.

More than 12.5 million hectares of bushland have been burned in Australia since October and the first forest burning season is just starting.

Canada’s worst year for forest fires burned around seven million hectares in 1995, while the average annual amount is around 2.1 million hectares.

Ed Struzik, fellow at the Institute for Energy and Environmental Policy at Queen’s University, says that Canada is just as vulnerable as Australia for massive fires.

Struzik points to climate change, population growth and the amount of potential fuel for fires left in Canadian forests by tree-killing pests such as the mountain pine beetle as a cause for concern.

Mike Flannigan, professor of wildland fire at the University of Alberta, says, “The fingerprints of climate change are everywhere in these Australian fires” and play the same role in increasing risk in Canada.

