Experts say that climate change increases the risk of forest fires in Canada. PaNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

“What is happening in Australia now is extraordinary,” said Ed Struzik, fellow at the Institute for Energy and Environmental Policy at Queen’s University.

And he says that Canada is not immune to the same.

“We are just as vulnerable as any country in the world,” he said.

Canada is home to around 30 percent of the world’s total forests, and 10 percent of what is known as forest cover, which refers to a specific density of trees.

According to the National Forestry Database, Canada’s worst year for forest fires burned around seven million hectares in 1995, while the average annual amount is around 2.3 million hectares.

Fort McMurray, Alta., Burned in 2016, burned 590,000 acres, destroyed 2,400 houses and buildings and forced the entire city with more than 80,000 people to evacuate.

British Columbia declared the state of emergency in both 2017 and 2018, when they had two record years for fires. In 2017, 1.22 million hectares were burned in B.C. and in 2018, 1.35 million hectares were burned.

Struzik says the fire risk in Canada is increasing due to climate change, human activity and an abundance of fuel for fires in forests plagued by pests such as the mountain pine beetle.

“We are seeing things that we have never seen before,” he said. “So the signals are there. Very strong signals that we are going to see things a lot worse before they get better. “

Mike Flannigan, professor of wildland fire at the University of Alberta, says, “The fingerprints of climate change are everywhere in these Australian fires” and play the same role in increasing risk in Canada.

“The warmer it is, the longer the burning season,” Flannigan said. “The warmer it is, the more lightning you see.”

He said that for every degree of warming, the number of lightning strikes increases by around 12 percent. Lightning usually causes more than half of the forest fires in Canada.

He also said that warmer temperatures dry out trees and other fuels for the fire. Unless there is a corresponding increase in rainfall, more fuel is available to burn, making fires easy to start and spread more quickly. They are also more intense fires, making them harder or even impossible to extinguish.

“It’s a warmer world and part of a warmer world is more fire,” he said.

Canada, like Australia and California, also sees an increase in the number of fires that live closer to people and in places where they had not previously burned. This is partly because communities grow into areas that were previously very uninhabited, but also because people play and enjoy the natural environment in places they did not visit often.

People cause between a third and half of the fires in Canada every year, Struzik said.

Both Struzik and Flannigan say that Canada should invest in more research, in particular to work on fire forecasting, prevention and monitoring. Struzik said that some of the tools that are now being used were developed 70 years ago.

Flannigan said the budgets for fire research have been cut to the bone in the last 20 years, but he said he thinks recent investments are turning that ship around.

Better emergency management plans and systems at community level are also desperately needed, say Struzik and Flannigan. The 2019 federal budget set aside $ 151 million over five years to improve emergency management and part of that money goes into research, Flannigan said.

Individuals who live in cities far from forest forests are more likely to be affected by smoke and have to invest in air purifiers, Flannigan said. Those who live near larger forests should reduce the risk by removing fuel such as scrub and mulch around their homes and not using wooden shingles. They also need an evacuation plan.

Fire-safe shelters need to be built in remote communities with limited entrances and exits, they say.

“Bottom line for Canadians is that climate change is here,” Flannigan said. “We are going to see much more. Not every year, but on average we will see much more fire, much more smoke. We have to learn to live with fire.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 7, 2020.

Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press

Note for readers: this is a corrected story. A previous version said that around 12.5 million hectares of land in Australia have been burned.