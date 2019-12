Loading...

Experts offer advice after the mother kills 2 children, at Christmas

Updated: 5:39 AM EST December 27, 2019

REPORTER: EXPERTS SAY THAT ONE OF THE BEST WAYS TO PREVENT SUICIDE IS THAT TWO FLOORS OF THIS GARAGE ARE CLOSED INDEFINLY. This whole family, in the matter of minutes, in addition to who, the father who survives them, has left. REPORTER: THE DISTRICT LAWYER SAYS THAT ERIN PASCAL, 40 YEARS OLD, KILLED HIMSELF AFTER LAUNCHING HIS CHILDREN, ALLISON OF 4 YEARS AND 1 YEARS AND REMOVED FROM THIS PARKING GARAGE. CHRISTMAS DAY MURDER MURDER MAKING FIVE DEAD HERE IN LESS THE GARAGE NOW EQUIPPED SAFELY 24 HOURS. THIS HORRIBLE SITUATION HIGHLIGHTS THAT THE INVISIBLE FIGHTS MANY MEMBERS OF OUR COMMUNITY CONFRONT AND THE DEVASTATION THAT CAN RESULT IN THE REPORTER: IN MAY, THE STUDENT OF BOSTON COLLEGE, ALEXANDER URTULA, LEFT HIS DEATH. YOUR FIGHT WITH THE SUICIDE DETAILED IN A MAGAZINE AND TEXT MESSAGES. YOUR CLEAR WHAT PASCAL FIGHT MAY HAVE HAD. BUT THE EXPERTS SAY. THERE IS ALWAYS HELP. >> ALL THE FIGHTS BEGIN, SO IT IS IMPORTANT NOT TO WAIT. REPORTER: THE CALL 2 PERSONAL TALK HELP LINE 24 HOURS A DAY. TAKING CALLS. OF ANY FIGHT AND OF PERSONS CONCERNED BY OTHERS. >> AND THE MOST IMPORTANT THING YOU CAN DO FOR SOMEONE IS TO BE WITH THEM. Ask them specific questions. DO NOT LEAVE THEM ALONE. REPORTER: EXPERTS SAY THAT IT IS VITAL TO REMOVE ANYTHING THAT CAN DAMAGE. THAT INCLUDES CLOSING THE ROOF OF THIS GARAGE. COUNT THE FIRST RESPONSES AND WITNESSES THAT ALLOW THE STRANGERS TO STOP AND PRAY IF YOU NEED HELP, CALL2TALK IS ALWAYS AVAILABLE AT 508-532-2255 OR CALL THE NATIONAL SUICIDE PREVENTION LINE 1 800 273 –

VIDEO: A mother and her two young children are dead after being found on the sidewalk next to a Boston parking lot on Christmas Day in an apparent murder-suicide.

