Experts in the east burden the trial against the Senate

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s a highly anticipated process that has only happened twice in American history.

The trial of President Donald Trump in the Senate started on Tuesday.

“In some ways, it’s almost for nothing that I haven’t heard a single observer forecast that President Trump will be fired,” said Brad Lockerbie, a political science professor at the ECU.

One of the most important questions to be answered at the beginning of the process is: Are witnesses, including new witnesses who are not heard on the house side, asked to testify?

“If you are a senator who says,” Yes, he did, but it is not incontestable, “witnesses will not change your mind. If we look back at the Clinton impeachment process, they had no witnesses in the US Senate, but they had some witnesses who testified under oath, ”said Lockerbie.

But what does impeachment mean for our own NC? Senators?

“For one thing, they have to be quiet. They won’t be able to have their cellphones, so no candy crush, Facebook or anything like that,” said Lockerbie.

Thom Tillis, Richard Burr and their 98 colleagues have to sit at their desks and just listen.

“Then they have to think about how their voters will see their behavior as a jury,” said Lockerbie.

According to Lockerbie, it is no secret how Burr and Tillis are likely to vote.

He assumes that the verdict of guilty or acquittal falls directly into the party.

“I would say that much of it is theater, in the sense that we all know where it will go, what will be achieved, and not much will change,” said Lockerbie.