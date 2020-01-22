Experts cannot agree if the Wuhan virus is a global crisis

A new virus that originated in China has all the characteristics of a global crisis: it has suddenly emerged and can kill people. It easily crosses borders and requires immediate, coordinated efforts between countries to control it. Taken together, the details seem sufficient for the World Health Organization to declare an international public health emergency. But on Wednesday the WHO tamed it.

After a few hours of closed doors, the sixteen-member panel of independent experts voted that the WHO leadership should have advised on the issue in the middle. WHO Director General Tedros Ghebreyesus told reporters that he has asked the emergency committee to meet again tomorrow to continue the discussion. “This is an evolving and complex situation,” he said. “The decision as to whether or not to declare an emergency in the field of public health of international importance is a decision that I take extremely seriously and that I am only willing to take with the right consideration of all the evidence.”

Can the new Coronavirus of China become a global epidemic?

Three weeks ago, the Chinese authorities warned the WHO that there was a cluster of mysterious pneumonia cases. Since then, the world has learned that a new virus that has jumped from animals to humans and is now spreading among humans is behind the outbreak. In recent days, the number of cases in China has risen from dozens to more than 500, including 17 deaths. Cases have now been confirmed in Thailand, Japan, South Korea and the US. But that is not enough to determine how much of a global threat the virus, called 2019-nCoV, really is.

“What matters is the route of transfer,” told Mike Ryan, WHO director for health emergencies, to reporters. So far, Chinese health authorities have provided evidence suggesting that the respiratory virus is spreading through close contact with infected individuals, as is typical of coronaviruses. If that is the only route, the outbreak is manageable, Ryan said. “But at the moment it is not possible to determine that absolutely.”

In order to better assess how the virus travels between people, the WHO is asking for more information about China about the rapidly growing number of cases. More specifically, the health institute would like to see data about when patients started showing symptoms so that it can begin to calculate how fast the virus moves through the population. WHO officials also want to know how Chinese health authorities track potential exposures.

In addition, the agency has encouraged countries that have experienced exported goods to share all information about possible distribution. So far, WHO officials have not seen evidence of the spread of the virus in other countries, although that may change. The independent panel will meet again on Thursday, at which point it intends to make a recommendation to the WHO as to whether the outbreak is an international emergency. A WHO statement gives the guidelines of the agency for fighting the outbreak the power of international law, encouraging action and financing from governments around the world.

Another important question that the group will weigh is how deadly the corona virus is. In comparison with SARS and MERS, 2019-nCoV appears to have a much lower death rate, so far mostly the killing of elderly people with underlying health problems. According to data from the Chinese National Health Commission, 72 percent of all cases in China occurred in people over 40 years of age. “But this is one of the aspects that we would like more information about,” said Didier Houssin, chairman of the emergency committee.

While public health experts debated and deliberated, Chinese officials took more drastic measures to close the 11 million-person city of Wuhan, which was central to the outbreak. The People’s Daily newspaper of the state said in a tweet that no one should be allowed to leave the city from Thursday at 10 a.m. local time.

