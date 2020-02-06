Experts argue, but new virus vaccine may not come in time

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The flu-like virus that exploded from China has once again prompted researchers around the world to search for a vaccine against a surprising health threat, with no guarantee that someone will arrive on time.

Just a few days after Chinese scientists shared the coronavirus culprit’s genetic map, researchers at the U.S. National Institutes of Health had developed a possible key ingredient for a vaccine that they hope to test by April.

Scientists from Australia to France competed with a list of biotech and vaccine manufacturers and tracked different types of vaccinations.

And Texas researchers have frozen an experimental vaccine that was developed too late to fight a previous coronavirus – SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome – but this time they are urging the U.S. and Chinese authorities to give it a try. Since the new virus is a close relative of SARS, it could potentially protect, said Dr. Peter Hotez from Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children’s Hospital.

All of this work is lightning fast compared to previous outbreaks. However, many experts agree that it can take a year for a vaccine to be ready for wide-spread use if all steps along the way go well. That is if it is needed until then.

Worldwide, more than 28,000 people are infected and the death toll rose to over 560. The vast majority are in China, but more than 200 people have been reported with the disease in over two dozen other countries.

Health officials are currently isolating the sick to combat the spread of the virus, which causes fever, cough, and, in severe cases, pneumonia. Without specific treatment, some doctors also experiment with antiviral drugs that have been developed for other diseases.

“Ours is already made and could take off fairly quickly,” said Hotez, who developed the previous SARS vaccine with Texas Children’s colleague Maria Elena Bottazzi. “However, there is still no roadmap for vaccine production in the event of a devastating public health outbreak.”

According to NIH specialists, it is time to develop prototype vaccines that are suitable for entire virus families and that can be taken off the shelf at the first sign of a new disease, rather than tracking outbreaks.

“We now have the technology. This is technically and biologically feasible, ”said Dr. Barney Graham, deputy director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Vaccine Research Center. Without this step, “we will be at risk of new pandemics.”

A FASTER RECIPE

Traditionally, many viruses first had to be grown in a laboratory to produce vaccines. The NIH team is following a newer and much faster method: simply use part of the virus’s genetic code, called messenger RNA or mRNA, which instructs cells to make a specific protein.

“We consider RNA the software of life,” said Dr. Tal Zaks, chief medical officer of Moderna Inc., who develops mRNA vaccines for other diseases and works with NIH on the new corona virus.

Inject the right piece and “You taught the body to make its own medicine,” he said. Since cells produce exactly this protein, the immune system learns to recognize it and attack it if the entire virus ever comes through.

The goal: a protein called “Spike” that allows the virus to bind to cells. It looks at the surface of coronaviruses – the new one, as well as SARS ‘cousins ​​that broke out in China in 2002 and spread to 26 countries, and the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome [MERS] that occurred in 2012.

Graham’s team focused on the RNA responsible for the production of spikes by the new virus, and then, since previous research has shown that the shape of the protein can change, develops a more stable version of it.

Moderna is producing samples of the synthetic mRNA vaccine for NIH for animal testing and hopefully first safety tests for humans within three months. If further tests prove that it really works, there is hope that the scientists could simply exchange a new spike code if another corona virus appears.

This is important because after three such outbreaks in less than 20 years, “this is not the last one,” said Dr. Mark Denison, virologist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, advance. It is key to find vaccine strategies that go about these unique things that are common to every coronavirus.

WHAT’S IN THE PIPELINE

Inovio Pharmaceuticals is pursuing a similar approach with synthetic DNA and recently reported promising results from initial tests of a MERS vaccine. The company is working with Chinese company Beijing Advaccine to test a new vaccine candidate in China later this year.

In France, researchers from the Pasteur Institute rely on the proven vaccine against measles. They managed to mix genetic material from other viruses into this vaccine at an early age, and they now hope to warn the immune system about this new corona virus in the same way.

“We are now working on the production of a measles vaccine, but it has been revised to include antigens from the new corona virus,” said virologist Frederic Tangy, head of Pasteur’s vaccine innovation department.

What about Hotez’s old SARS vaccine? In this case, a piece of the spike protein was genetically engineered and grown in a laboratory, a classic vaccine technology compared to the newer and less proven approaches from Moderna and Inovio. The Texas researchers showed the vaccine-protected animals, but in 2016 the money ran out of tests and they froze what was left. Hotez thaws a small sample every six months to ensure that it is still usable.

HUNT OUTBREAKS

Previous outbreaks offer many missed opportunities: there is no commercial vaccine for MERS, although diseases still occur. The Zika outbreak that caused birth defects ended when the experimental recordings were ready for testing.

The bright spot: Ebola vaccines. Some candidates started early testing during the massive Ebola epidemic in West Africa in 2014-2016, although the outbreak subsided before scientists could show they were successful. But the authorities and vaccine manufacturers have continued their research, and by 2018 the shots were ready to curb a smoldering outbreak in the Congo.

The World Health Organization will meet next week to identify promising drug and vaccine candidates for the new corona virus and to accelerate their development, similar to what happened with Ebola.

“To put it bluntly, we are shadow boxes,” said WHO Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “We have to bring this shadow into the light so that we can attack it properly.”

Rodrique Ngowi in Boston, Alex Turnbull in Paris and Maria Cheng in London contributed to this report.

The Department of Press Health and Science is supported by the Department of Scientific Education at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. The AP is solely responsible for the content.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.