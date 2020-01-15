Experts advise synagogues on the use of armed security personnel

NEW YORK – Jewish congregations choosing to deploy armed security personnel following deadly attacks on synagogues should – if possible – use uniformed law enforcement officers rather than private guards or volunteers community, a group of security experts recommended on Wednesday.

The advice was provided in a comprehensive report, the first of its kind, compiled by the Secure Community Network in response to questions from Jewish communities across the country as to whether and how they should resort to armed security. The network, founded in 2004 by a coalition of Jewish organizations, describes itself as “the” official safety and security organization “of the Jewish community in North America.

Michael Masters, national director of the network, said concerns over the safety of American Jews have escalated since the October 2018 massacre at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, where 11 people were killed. Last year, in another attack attributed to anti-Semitic hatred, a worshiper was killed in a synagogue in Poway, California.

Work on the new safety report started six months ago; two subsequent attacks in December further fueled the sense of alarm.

In Jersey City, New Jersey, a man and a woman killed a police officer and then broke into a kosher grocery store, killing three people before dying in a shootout with the police. The killings occurred in a neighborhood where Hasidic families had recently moved.

In Monsey, New York, a man rushed into the home of a rabbi during a Hanukkah celebration, hacking people with a machete. Five people were injured.

One of the major consequences of the attacks, Masters said, is that the pleas for synagogues to remain unarmed dissipate as more and more Jews accept the need for armed security.

“We are faced with generally well-armed and often highly motivated individuals who intend to take life,” said Masters. “Our safety and security personnel must be able to do their jobs well.”

The new report points out that there is no single answer when it comes to security and gun policies for synagogues and Jewish organizations.

“Introducing firearms into a facility is a decision that must be taken with care and must be part of a larger security strategy,” says Masters. “There are countless considerations, and if organizations neglect them, they can put their followers at risk.”

If a congregation decides to have an armed presence in its synagogue, the report cites various options – uniformed or plainclothes police officers, serving or retired officers, current or former members of the military, service providers. private security or members of voluntary armed congregations.

The best option, the report said, would be to put in-service and out-of-service law enforcement officers or recently retired officers who are up-to-date with certifications and training.

Private security personnel or those deployed because of their military backgrounds are likely to lack the specialized civil security training that police receive, the report said.

Congregation volunteers could be seen as a “last resort” if attacked, the report said. He warned that they may lack the experience and training to deal with high stress situations and decide to use lethal force.

The report also warns that the use of armed personnel other than law enforcement may raise thorny legal questions – for example, in cases where a shooting has been found to be unjustified or negligent, or where means of physical restraint are used against an alleged assailant.

Experts urged congregations to carefully consider the long-term costs of armed security, so that it can be built into the synagogue’s operating budget rather than a special expense that may be difficult to bear over time.

“If the source of funding runs out, the congregation will be faced with difficult decisions,” said the report. “If the funding for armed security comes from an individual or a group of individuals, they will likely feel empowered to define how security is to be provided and what employed individuals should do, thereby creating a source potential for conflict. “

In a section of the report titled “Watch out, things can go wrong,” experts noted that synagogues may face potentially violent threats that are not fueled by anti-Semitic hatred, including incidents involving an emotionally disturbed person. .

“How could an armed faithful determine if a belligerent passerby, including a person with a mental health problem, really poses a security threat?” Asks the report. “Communities are best served by security personnel who are trained for the full range of responses to a range of threats.”

Adam Hertzman, a senior Pittsburgh Jewish Federation official, said the new report addresses issues of great concern to the city’s Jewish community, although some of its members remain uncertain about the concept of an armed presence in the synagogues.

“I know there are people on both sides of the problem,” he said. “But there are fewer and fewer people who would say that some sort of armed security presence is not necessary.”

In some cases, he suggested, a deterrent could be achieved through police patrols near a synagogue during a service or event, as opposed to deploying armed personnel to the building.

“I don’t think anyone thinks deterrence is no longer important,” said Hertzman. “What we want is for the attacks not to happen in the first place.”