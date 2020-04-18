Experimental pop, love songs and hip-hop-infused alto

(Photo by: GARZI / Allen Chiu, Kelsy Karter / Bianca Robles)

1. RAT BOY – “BRAVE NEW WORLD”

For fans of: The Wombats, Circa Waves and Vistas

Originating from Essex, RAT BOY recently shared his genre-bending single “BRAVE NEW WORLD”. The track combines elements of pop-punk guitar riffs, funky bass, angelic backing vocals and even a dialogue example from the 1980s British crime film The long good Friday. The singer offers a fresh take on alternative by combining a myriad of genres and staying level-headed in his bedroom-themed music video where he puts on a fashionable red fisherman hat.

2. Amnesia Scanner – “AS Going” (feat. LYZZA)

For fans of: Halsey, the Chainsmokers and Logic

Duo from Berlin Amnesia Scanner share their experimental new song “AS Going” with LYZZA. The track contains heavy synths, rap and a good dose of melodic pop vocals reminiscent of Halsey. The duo created a trippy visual for the new song with distorted and sometimes gruesome faces. The project announced their new album, Without tears, available on June 5 with Code Orange and Lalita, who serves as “a letter of disconnection from the planet.” Pre-orders are available here.

3. Best regards – “Composure”

For fans of: Stand Atlantic, with confidence and ROAM

Pop-punk outfit from Sydney Undersigned offered their soaring new song ‘Composure’ as a follow up to 2019’s Afterglow EP. The quartet shares powerful vocals and undeniably satisfying guitar riffs with an embroidery-themed music video. Singer Mikaila Delgado notes that the track is a love song that describes the pitfalls of an on-and-off relationship. “It’s normal to be angry, mad and a million different emotions at the same time,” she said of the song. “I wrote it at a time when I really had to regain my self-esteem after losing so much of it. I was too miserable pending acceptance. ‘

4. Kelsy Karter – “Devil On My Shoulder”

For fans of: The Struts, Kesha and the Regrettes

Some listeners may recognize the singer Kelsy Karter as the viral sensation that “tattooed” Harry StylesView of her own cheek for her single ‘Harry’. Now she shares her new single ‘Devil On My Shoulder’. The song is a testament to where rock goes, with a mix of powerful vocals and of course unforgettable electric guitar licks. The track also features a must-watch music directed by Karter, with a story of two robbers on the run, one of whom is a monkey. This particular monkey is a movie star and has appeared in The Hangover Part II and next to Ben Stiller Night at the museum.

5. Absence – “Birdcage”

For fans of: Thornhill, Hundredth and Glass Tides

Welsh rockers Absence shared their single ‘Birdcage’, complete with raw vocals and fragile lyrics, but also with thumping drums and heavy riffs reminiscent of the Australian punk rock outfit Glass tides. The band also shared a single in March entitled “Gravity”. They worked with producer Romesh Dodangoda (Bring me the horizon), mixer Adam “Nolly” Getgood (Architects, Circumference) and mastering engineer Jens Bogren (Loathe). Both new tracks are available here on a limited 7-inch picture disc Creeper on a delayed UK run that currently kicks off in August with tickets available here.

6. Alex O”iza – “Out Of My Mind”

For fans of: Foster The People, Saint Motel and Miike Snow

Pop-rock singer from Dallas Alex O’iza debuted his song and accompanying music video, “Out Of My Mind”. The singer worked together Forever The Sickest Kids“Austin Bello and Caleb Turman co-write. Bello also produced and Turman added guitar and bass to a range of synth beats and melodic pop hooks reminiscent of pop rock giants Promote the people. Oizaiza chose an alternative approach to the typical music video format Instagram to create his visuals.

7. GARZI – “Sick Of Me” (feat. Travis Barker)

For fans of: blink-182, Machine Gun Kelly and iann dior

The follow-up to last year’s ‘My Temptations’ and ‘Higher’, an alternative hip-hop artist GARZI cooperated with flashing-182Is Travis Barker to deliver alt-rock dream song “Sick Of Me”. The artist used his Warped Tour roots that build on scene-rock elements such as raw, floating vocals and intricate drumming with trap beats, creating a genre-oriented carpet. His upcoming EP, Stuck in the middle, will be released in May via John FeldmannIs a big sound with the Goldfinger frontman also worked on producing magic.

8. Hockey Dad – “In This State”

For fans of: OK Go, Weezer and the Fratellis

Australian duo Hockey father keep the group of modern rock alive in their new track “In This State”. Undeniably energetic guitar riffs breathe new life into garage rock, and vocals evoke an urgency reminiscent of alt rock giants Weezer. The duo shares their upcoming album, Brain Candy, July 31. The LP will also include their singles “itch” and “I Missed Out”, and pre-orders are available here.

9. Oral culture – “Say it the other way around”

For fans of: Boston Manor, Valleyheart and Bilmuri

Oral culture share relaxed vibes in their new song, “Say It In Reverse”. The pop-rock band is from Leicester, England and offers powerful vocals and precise guitar notes to capture a dynamic story with musical depth. The band also shared singles “Paradise” and “15 Missed Calls” last year, showing their artistic reach.

10. Same Side – “The Way It Looks”

For fans of: The Story So Far, Elder Brother and Have Mercy

Kevin Geyer (The story so far, Older brother) has just shared his debut solo single “The Way It Seems” from his brand new project Same side. The soft track offers a soothing presence with ambient vocals and distant guitar chords, which is a clear difference from previous projects. Geyer will release his project’s self-titled debut EP on May 29, featuring five songs, including this one. Pre-orders are available here.