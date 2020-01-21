Experience Splatoon 2 live concert from Nintendo Live 2019 here

Last year, Pearl, Marina, Callie and Marie performed live music from Splatoon 2 during a gaming event in Japan called Nintendo Live 2019. To date, fans who have not been present have not been able to witness the concert. Fortunately, this is changing today as Nintendo released a video of the live performance from the event.

Check it out below:

The video, which lasts only a short hour, shows the entire performance of the event and is really something special, especially for those of us in the States who could not attend the event.

Splatoon 2 is an exclusive Nintendo mode in which players are primed with brushes and instructed to bring as much color as possible to the floor before the opposing team does. The game tackles the multiplayer aspect in a familiar but fresh way and is really something fans loved. The game is also known for pumping out funky music that sticks in your head as you paint.

Splatoon 2 is now available on Nintendo Switch consoles.

Source: Nintendo Youtube