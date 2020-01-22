Experience in and by David Olney's favorite songs: NPR

David Olney performing on April 23, 2015 in Denver, Co.

The circumstances surrounding the death of David Olney have been extensively reported, not least because people have been impressed by an apparently poetic end to such a poetic presence. Olney was on stage last Saturday during the 30A Songwriters Festival in the Panhandle of Florida and is said to have paused in the middle of the song and lowered her head to her chest.

Olney was a vital force in the truest sense of the word and invested in refining all sides of his subject – the quirky, literary depth of his writing; the lively revival and variation of his album making; the extraordinary character of his appearances. He stayed with it for four decades and had more than two dozen albums while gaining great respect from well-known authors such as Steve Earle and Townes Van Zandt, as well as connoisseurs of songs like Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt and the bluegrass giants Del McCoury and Dale Ann Bradley. For those familiar with Olney’s work, the quality was never in question, although the audience to whom he played was often intimate.

When I interviewed him in a coffee shop in East Nashville in the middle of the morning on a snowy Friday, I was still too green to understand the wonder of his optimistic outlook on his career. He was in no way interested in whether or not he had received the recognition he deserved, and watched with dry equanimity as successive waves of singer-songwriters benefited from the Americana template he had worked out. “I want people to like what I do and I want them to show up on shows, but Nashville is a tough city,” he argued. “That’s all about it.”

Olney’s ambitions focused more on art than on trade. One of the benefits he had come up with for the crowdfunding era was an album bundle that included an original sonnet. He was after funny revelation, literary finesse and distracting theater and specialized in character research, with a penchant for exploring unlikely perspectives, the anthropomorphization of animals and objects. A short selection of some of these different perspectives: birds; a vaudeville comedian kidnapped by appreciative aliens; the iceberg that sank the Titanic; the actor John Barrymore; and Barabbas, a disturbing figure from Christian scriptures. He fully inhabited the characters he created. (The Nashville Shakespeare Festival once demonstrated both its writing and acting skills.) What was no less impressive was the way Olney avoided banality when it came to dealing with spiritual issues, combining mischievous boldness with serious research ,

He grew up in Lincoln, RI in the 1950s and 1960s, the son of a textile factory manager and a primary school teacher. At a crucial early moment, young Olney chose a role in school that he played over a spot on the basketball team. He finished his literary studies at the University of Carolina to perform in folk clubs, and then ended up in Nashville in the early 1970s, an era that often romanticized as the culmination of a community of brilliant songwriting bohemians like Townes Van Zandt, Guy Clark and Steve Earle, who became Olney’s cohort. He briefly appeared as the front man of a new wave outfit, Dave Olney & the X-Rays, who did a phenomenal job for Austin City Limits in 1982, but began collecting his compositions on solo albums edited by one in the mid-1980s A series of folk labels that Harris and others then mined for material.

Olney’s extensive catalog is not that of a strict people. There were times when he opted for the thrift of the contemporary people, but he also deliberately roamed through elegant folk rock settings, Appalachian string accompaniment, juke joint blues, tin pan alley pop, doo-wop, clattering early rock and Roll and other throwback styles – his rugged voice timbre is vivid, if not flexible. He found the conversation far from boring. “You try to dress up as more Keats-ian or somehow more romantic,” he told me light-heartedly, “but basically you’re putting on a plaid suit, you know, putting on the boutonniere that splashes water. It’s all song and dance . “

And chatter and personality, and especially in his case a tireless and philosophical sense of the game.