Experience how Van Time was in 1987 with MotorWeek

I see Japanese vans driving right here almost every day here in New York City and that makes perfect sense to me. For the minor inconvenience of driving on the right, you get a practical, often four-wheel drive that is maneuverable in the city. But although that seems to work for these New Yorkers, MotorWeek was not completely convinced in 1987.

This direct test goes between the Nissan Van (yes, only ‘Van’) and the Mitsubishi Wagon, which the company then called the Delica on the American market. The two vans here were against a comparable offer from Toyota that was available on the American market in those days, as well as the Astro / Safari twins from GM and the famous minibuses from Chrysler. They are not present in this test, but you must keep them in mind when you see how well these vans do when they do their best.

Motorweek has tested the two vans, comparing the ergonomics of the driver, the flexibility of the load space and the driving characteristics. The most important takeaway meals seem to be that the Nissan van, although spacious, did not quite have the necessary oomph to move its bulk, and that the Mitsubishi was a bit more crispy, but its style did not appeal to the MotorWeek team.

The MotorWeek team thought the two vans were good enough to build a bus that consisted of both functions. That was not possible at the time, but perhaps the next generation of delivery vans, which are taking US coasts by storm now that they are eligible for import, is doing a little better.

I really want to catch a glimpse of what the MotorWeek crew was looking for in cars in the 1980s. For someone who was not born then, it gives a lot of context to the range of cars that I grew up as a child, including these vans. If you also like these videos, watch them here more.

