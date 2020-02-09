Expected to fall 3 to 5 inches for the evening

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.jsonline.com/embed/video/4691701002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=national-weather-service%2Cweather%2Cwinter&simpleTarget=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive&simpleExclusion=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Flocal&ssts=news%2Flocal%2Fmilwaukee&series=" name="snow-player/4691701002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/02/07/USAT/f04cf479-bfc1-4a2b-9460-e365dac940ec-military_book_for_deployment_16x9_Thumbnail.jpg?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CLOSE TO

The Milwaukee area should see 3 to 5 centimeters of snow on Sunday. (Photo: National Weather Service)

Sunday morning brought fresh snow to the Milwaukee area from a storm expected to fall 3 to 5 inches before the evening.

The snowfall was slightly heavier than the previously predicted 2 to 4 centimeters for the Milwaukee area.

“We’ll have to see how the system is pushing in for the next few hours to see how much snow we’re really starting to collect, but things are looking pretty reasonable right now,” said Aidan Kuroski, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sullivan.

Central Wisconsin was expected to see 5 to 8 inches of snow in the same system.

After the snow had gone through, temperatures in the teenage years were expected for Sunday evening with a possibility of light thunderstorms.

Mild weather was expected in the week with highlights in the upper 20s and low 30s from Monday to Wednesday.

“We will probably be dry until Wednesday before we have a chance of some more precipitation,” Kuroski said.

Colder temperatures are expected later in the week. Thursday and Friday were able to see lows in the single digits or negative temperatures.

Jordyn Noennig deals with pop culture and entertainment in Milwaukee. Follow her on Instagram @JordynTaylor_n. Find her on Twitter @JordynTNoennig. Call her at 262-446-6601 or e-mail [email protected]

Read or share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/local/milwaukee/2020/02/09/milwaukee-snow-3-5-inches-expect-fall-before-evening/4707142002/