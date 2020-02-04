Expected phones at MWC and higher: Huawei Mate XS, Honor View 30 Pro, OnePlus 8 and more

After the holiday season it is time to immediately jump in again and look for another year with smartphone releases. We will see the Samsung Galaxy S20, in various configurations, announced next week at the February 11th unpacked event, and it is certain to earn a spot on the 10 best smartphones list. MWC takes place in the last week of February and it seems that a few other new phones can then be shown.

Most phones now have a fairly regular release schedule. For example, the Samsung S-series in February and the Note at the end of the summer, while Apple launches phones in the fall. New phones are likely to come in the coming month and rumors indicate that we should keep our eyes on the following.

Show more from the Concept Phone

OnePlus Concept One (Image: OnePlus)

OnePlus presented the unique Concept One at CES in January and will probably continue to promote this phone with the electrochromic glass at MWC. We may hear more details about the hardware and whether it will actually be released.

There are rumors that the OnePlus 8 is coming soon, but it is not clear whether MWC will be the location given the updated 7T Pro models were released just a few months ago.

One or two new LG phones

LG G9 ThinQ (Image: @OnLeaks via CashKaro)

Also: LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen review: for $ 700, better productivity than the Galaxy Fold

It is easy to find out the name of the next LG phones, because it has a record of picking up the next number in its G and V series smartphones. We have seen rumors about the LG G9 ThinQ and given that the LG G8 ThinQ was launched just before MWC last year, it is also a likely candidate for 2020.

Just like the LG G8X ThinQ, it is possible that we could also see a second display case option on this new G-series device.

The next in the V series, aimed at video makers, is also possible as the LG V60 ThinQ.

Possible new flagship

Moto G8 Stylus (Image: @Evleaks)

The new foldable Motorola Razr will be launched soon, but it also looks like we can see a Motorola flagship at MWC. Rumors call this new phone the Edge of Edge +, with the press conference on February 23. This could be the end of Moto Mods.

There are also rumors about a Motorola phone with a stylus, possibly called the Motorola G8 Stylus. It would match the Samsung Galaxy Note series, so look in February for a lot of Motorola news.

Maybe a mid-ranger too

Sony Xperia 5 Plus (Image: Onleaks / Slashleaks)

Sony is known to announce new phones at MWC and is holding a press conference on February 24. Rumors indicate that we could see the Sony Xperia 2. It is also called the Xperia 5 Plus. This successor to Sony Xperia 1 is likely to contain improved internal specifications.

Improvements include the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 with a 5G modem, 4K screen, 12 GB RAM and improved camera technology.

Sunday presser and range of telephones

Nokia 9 PureView (Image: CNET)

Rumor has it that Nokia has announced an affordable 5G phone at MWC, as well as updates for the existing phone line. We may see updates for Android One devices and maybe even another classic Nokia phone.

We saw Nokia announce five phones at MWC 2019, so hold your hat as we prepare for a new round of releases within a few weeks.

P40 is possible

Huawei P40 and P40 Pro (Image: @Evleaks)

Honor confirmed an event at MWC, so it definitely shows something on February 24. Rumors indicate that we could see the View 30 Pro and 9X Pro.

Although Huawei is no longer sold in the US, it remains the best Apple in smartphones worldwide and continues to release new phones. We may see that Huawei shows off more of its own operating system, Harmony OS, while it is being released from Google, but we can also see the P40 being shown at the event.

The successor to the Mate X successor, the Mate XS, would also appear when Samsung and Motorola release their new smartphones with folding display.