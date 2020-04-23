Expectations are ready for closure in the NFL night from home

Yetur Gross-Matos would have loved to be in Las Vegas for the NFL series on Thursday night, but the Penn State defender was fine with being at home.

Gross-Matos is one of the 58 states that will be joining the polls, which opened this year due to coronavirus infection. The players received a video application from the NFL that would record their reaction when selected, either during the first round on Thursday, the second or third time on Friday, or during the remaining four rounds. on Saturday.

“I would love to draw the piece because it would have been a great experience. But staying at home with your parents, father, sister, sister, girlfriend and friend at home in Fredericksburg, Virginia would be a bit more family-friendly.

Postcards sent to prospects include two cell phones, two headlights, one travel path, headphones for interviews and a microphone. One phone camera will stay open all the time until the player is selected to be interviewed for another by ESPN / NFL Network, Commissioner Roger Goodell and his or her chosen team.

The package also has cap from a team of 32 players, so players can put on a good one when selected.

The NFL is looking forward to Tuesday’s test in which they came in and showed their start and made sure the league is stable. Gross-Matos said he had two cameras set up in his room. One has to focus on where he will sit to handle his reaction. He set the other side of the window for a more intimate setting during the interview. Most of the comics have Gross-Matos in the first round.

This piece is another step in what has become a well-established process since the beginning of the illness shortly after the NFL combined. The pro date has been canceled and the team has not sent anyone on the road, and several interviews have already been made on Zoom or FaceTime.

Gross-Matos said, “It’s a small thing that makes you connect with people, but as it progresses, I take it as an educational process.”

NFL general manager Michelle McKenna said expectations have had an easier time adjusting to what is being done.

“I will never tell them how to shut down or shut down the phone because they know how to do it,” he said. “Only the words are there and make sure it will be okay.

Viewers will see the timeline set up to build the technology infrastructure over a couple of weeks. The boards in it already exist due to the amount of video transmitted during the game, but this is largely due to over 100 listings coming from prospects, general managers, coaches and fans. Three-tier homes have been set up as communications points before being transported to the ESPN / NFL Network production facility in Bristol, Connecticut, for an interview.

I have done a lot of work in my career and I feel that nothing can be more challenging to be a part of the team for (Potame Design and the start of) Wiwaling World of Harry Potter (at Universal Studios Orlando). McKenna, who has been with the NFL since 2012, said, “This combination of building and trying to keep it in three weeks has been amazing. There is not much time to express change. ”

McKenna said his department has partnered with local internet service providers to ensure that there is an increased bandwidth to avoid being hit or delayed. They are also reviewing the WNBA program last Friday, which is being done on a virtual system, to see how the interview goes.

He said, “We understand that it will be a unique opportunity to feel at home in safety,” and we want it to be accurate rather than covered with leather or other materials. ”

Trainers and senior managers also received applications, but it only included one phone, which would be available on a regular basis. While the information technology department of the rest of the organization has taken some time to ensure the building is being renovated for the process, there are not a lot of renovations required on the Goodell basement, where the computer will be set up at this time.

Go Goodell in Bronxville, New York, has several underground television stations to watch games on weekends when not traveling.

“One of the fun things has been seeing him (Goodell) go on a regular basis,” McKenna said. “He recognizes that it is a special moment in our history that we can do something special.”