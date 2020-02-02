Expect more interstellar visitors such as’ Oumuamua

It almost sounds like science fiction: a small world that formed around another star and visited our cosmic neighborhood to study. And yet that is exactly what happened, now twice since the last few months. It will only happen more often this decade.

Original story reprinted with permission from Quanta Magazine, an editorially independent publication of the Simons Foundation whose mission is to increase public understanding of science by addressing research projects and trends in mathematics and the natural and life sciences.

The first known interstellar object – meaning that it was formed outside of our solar system – came along at the end of 2017. Called 1I / ʻOumuamua, scientists were initially unsure of what to make of it. They didn’t have much time with the object, only two weeks with detailed observations as it ran away from the earth before it became too weak. These data fragments form our understanding of ʻOumuamua. It was a skyscraper-sized, tumbling world, fairly elongated and smaller than most asteroids or comets that we regularly observe. It also had a reddish exterior – the type found on surfaces far in the solar system, where an unyielding rain of starlight interacts with carbon-rich molecules to give them a blushing hue.

The second interstellar traveler we have observed, 2I / Borisov, on the other hand, is an obvious comet, very much like it formed in the icy extremes of our own system. When comets get close to the sun, they bloom: heavy with ice, kept chilled from the earliest times of the planetary disk of our solar system, they grow stately tails of gas and dust under the soft heat of our star. Printed in the light of these strings of sublimating vapor are the fingerprints of the chemical composition of a comet. Some of the frozen molecules and ions in comets are known, such as ammonia and water, and we deduce their presence by detecting their offspring, split off by sunlight: the daughter of ammonia, NH2 and the daughter of water, hydroxyl (OH). 2I / Borisov shares this chemistry, we learned when it approached the sun last month, and it is also related to our comets in terms of size – just under a kilometer – and the speed of slow dissolution.

The Hubble space telescope caught interstellar object 2I / Borisov as it drove through the solar system, only the second known cosmic visitor to do this. Video: NASA, ESA and D. Jewitt (UCLA)

These interstellar ambassadors are exciting for researchers because the frozen monsters in a comet tell the story of the varied chemistry of his home. Now, with 2I / Borisov, we finally have the opportunity to immediately learn about the neighborhood around another star. We can already assume that the processes that form a comet within the solar system also take place outside of it. And while ʻOumuamua was seen too late to be studied in detail, Gennadiy Vladimirovich Borisov discovered his namesake comet much earlier in his one-way trip through the solar system, making study possible for months.

Yet both objects have been relatively weak, which has made their observation and characterization challenging. We have probably had many such visitors in the past, but can now only see them thanks to technological advances. The telescopes that follow the sky to hunt for asteroids near the Earth and other varied populations in the solar system are also skilled at finding interstellar objects. Wide-angle cameras continuously photograph broad swaths of the sky, and software evaluates the weak points of light for everyone wandering around, paying attention to newcomers. Our sky surveys are always improving and there are even deeper searches. The upcoming Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST) from the Rubin Observatory will make a film of the entire southern sky every three nights for more than ten years. Expectations are high, and astronomers believe that this survey will abolish visiting interstellar worlds at least once a year.

