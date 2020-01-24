PiratesFest is usually the time to try to create optimism and excitement about the coming season, but get out of a last place in 2019 with mainly the same team in place, which is difficult to sell. .

Friday, Joe Musgrove did its best to sell this optimism to fans.

“Expect a different season from last year for sure,” Musgrove told reporters when the new jersey was revealed at PiratesFest on Friday at PNC Park. “I think a lot that we went through last year made us stronger as a unit. Being exposed like we were last year, I think it opened my eyes a lot to what must be corrected in this organization, from top to bottom, and this falls largely on the shoulders of the players.

“So much can be done by the staff and the front office to put us in position, but in the end we have to go there and we have to play the game. We all know what is expected of us this year , and I think everyone is well prepared during the off season to go out and do that. “

After his last departure in 2019, Musgrove said last year’s team “didn’t really give the fans a lot of hope” and that he didn’t know if he “would pay that much to go out and watch a team happen like we did this year”.

Musgrove pointed out that it was a team very similar to the 2018 team which finished with a winning record, but he did not hesitate to recognize the internal problems of the Pirates last season.

“I think we lacked a bit of leadership at the clubhouse, among all the players,” said Musgrove. “No one was really ready to step in and take on this role.”

Musgrove plans to be among those who will scale up and play a leadership role in 2020, but he believes it will take more than one person to change culture.

“I think it’s going to take a climax for everyone to pull their own weight and hold everyone accountable. Speak up when things need to be said,” said Musgrove. “It’s hard to see things because a guy has to be the leader.”

Musgrove once again appointed Bryan Reynolds and Kevin Newman as two guys he would like to see stepped up and take on more of a leadership role because even though they are young, they are well respected at the clubhouse.

