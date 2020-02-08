Expand Cameron Heyward to the Steelers docket

The Super Bowl may be over, but the NFL season is not long. It’s even going to get pretty hot.

Within just over two weeks, NFL teams can start using the franchise or transition tags on players. And now that no collective labor agreement exists for the 2021 season, teams can use both tags for the 2020 season.

Of course they must be able to fit those figures below their salary limit.

Per OvertheCap.com, the numbers are not cheap, at least not for the two players that the Steelers will consider tagging.

For outside linebacker Bud Dupree, the estimates for the franchise tag amount to $ 16,266 million, while the transition tag is $ 14,080. The figures would not differ that much for nose gear Javon Hargrave. The franchise tag for defensive tackles is estimated at $ 15.5 million, while the transition tag comes in at $ 12,321 million.

For the Steelers, who have an estimated $ 1.4 million in available salary space available, this means they need some maintenance between now and February 25, when teams can start tagging players. Teams have until March 10 to use the franchise or transition tags.

There are some moves that the Steelers can do to create some cap space through release players or implement restructuring. But if they choose not to go that route, or perhaps do not want the cuts to go so deeply, another option would be to extend some players to the final year of their contracts.

A player with whom the Steelers consider doing this is a defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, their defending captain.

There is a precedent for this type of deal.

The Steelers gave cornerback Joe Haden a two-year contract extension of $ 22.4 million last summer that reduced his cap-hit in 2019 from around $ 12 million to $ 8.7 million by using guarantees and roster bonuses to lower his cap-hit. The $ 3 million in cap space may not sound that much, but if you’re tight on the cap, every dollar is important.

The Steelers could do something similar to Heyward, who plays at an extremely high level and earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro awards in 2019.

Heyward, who has one year left on his current contract, scored a career-high of 83 tackles – most by a Steelers defensive lineman since Donald Evans had 84 in 1993 – along with nine pockets and a career best 23 quarterback hits.

Heyward currently has a cap hit of $ 13.251 million with a base salary of $ 9.5 million. If the Steelers expand it as they did Haden, they can lower their base salary to $ 6.65 million in 2020 – because of the 30 percent rule salaries cannot be adjusted by more than 30 percent in the last year of the CBA – while they also lower his cap.

They could do this by offering him the majority of his extension in future guarantees and schedule bonuses, as they did with Haden.

It certainly won’t give them the money they need to use the franchise tag, as expected, on Dupree. But the money saved can offer enough room to make an offer for one of their own limited free agents or resign another while waiting for free agents, such as B.J. Finney or Tyler Matakevich.

Every dollar counts for the Steelers this season. If they can even create $ 2 million in cap space and at the same time expand one of the key players in their selection, it is worth making the move and the guaranteed money that would be paid out to make that happen.

Log in to your account to continue reading: