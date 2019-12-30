Existing jobs need to be redesigned to suit older workers

Loading...

The ANU researchers interviewed employers who responded to the health needs of older workers by offering them more sedentary tasks and more flexible schedules to allow them to go to the doctor and to physiotherapy sessions.

Professor Marian Baird of the University of Sydney Business School said that over the past four decades, the number of older women returning to work has increased by 30%. She said there was a lack of policies regarding skills development and how existing jobs could be redesigned.

"The jobs they currently do probably need to be redesigned, which could benefit all workers and overall productivity," she said.

Associate Professor Leanne Cutcher, School of Business, University of Sydney, said the treasurer's comments ignored the barriers, including age discrimination.

While people need to update their skills around technology, "saying that we have to retrain older workers is fueling (a) the discourse they somehow lack".

Dr. Cutcher's research found that employers, including insurance companies, wanted seniors in call centers because the general skills they had developed over their lifetime could not be taught.

"It has been recognized that customers often want to talk to someone older. The callers often wanted to talk to more experienced people," she said.

While highly skilled workers could continue to earn large wages in their 50s and 60s, it was more difficult after a period of unemployment.

Figures released by the Federal Department of Employment show that jobs with strong prospects for future growth that employ people aged 44 to 51 on average include elderly and disabled caregivers, authors and book publishers , confectioners, drug and alcohol addicts and family and marriage counselors. The prospects are also strong for managers, particularly in the construction and health sectors, as well as for general managers and general managers.

A spokesperson for the Minister of Employment and Skills, Michaelia Cash, said the government was determined to create more jobs for Australian workers. More than 26,600 employers have signed 44,647 agreements since 2014 as part of the wage subsidy restart program. The program offers $ 10,000 in incentives to employers to hire workers over the age of 50.

The spokesperson said that the health care and social assistance industry employed the largest number of workers aged 55 and over (385,300), followed by education and training (239,600), public administration and security (196,600), retail trade (192,900) and professional, scientific and technical services (190,100).

"Together, these five industries employed almost half (48.3%) of workers aged 55 and over," said the spokesperson. "Employment in these five industries is expected to grow strongly in the five years to May 2023."

Employment growth in the health and social services sector is expected to see the biggest jump – 14.9%.

On Friday, the Center for Future Work of the Australia Institute released a research paper claiming that the national disability insurance plan would create about 70,000 new full-time jobs. But he warned that many of these jobs would be poorly paid and insecure.

Professor John Spoehr, director of the Australian Industrial Transformation Institute, said that increasing demand for health and elderly care services would result in a range of low and high jobs salary.

"Front-line jobs tend to be lower-paying jobs and more precarious forms of employment, but there are also high-end jobs created as a result in various sectors – in tourism, financial services and business services and the manufacturing of different forms of technology that are useful in supporting people as they age, "he said.

Professor Spoehr said that Australia was "by no means the most contested country among OECD countries" when it came to dealing with the aging of the population, but that they had to overcome obstacles, including age discrimination.

"It is important that the government sends a strong message to Australian employers about the need to value the skills and abilities of older people," he said.

Anna Patty is a workplace writer for the Sydney Morning Herald. She is a former education editor, state political reporter and health reporter.

