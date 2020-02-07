Existing borrowers hollowed out by banks offering new mortgage rebates, the RBA said

Are you one of those people who spend hours online or in stores looking for the best discount on the latest gadget or fashion item?

If the answers are “yes” and you also have a mortgage, you should probably spend part of that time trying to find a better deal on your home loan, according to new data from the reserve bank.

This is especially the case if your loan is older than four years.

“These loans currently have an interest rate that is around 40 basis points above the new loan,” the RBA said in its recent monetary policy statement.

With a credit balance of $ 250,000, this means an additional annual interest payment of $ 1,000 to the bank – possibly a lot more than you saved in finding bigger discounts on everything you bought this year.

And if you’ve bought a home in Sydney or Melbourne in the past decade, chances are your loan will be well over $ 250,000. This also applies to the cost if you don’t shop near banks like retailers.

If your loan is double, the cost of paying this higher interest rate will double, and so on.

The situation is even more urgent if your loan was taken out more than eight years ago and was not refinanced. This RBA chart shows that you would pay an average of around 60 basis points more than a new customer.

New RBA data show that older mortgages have significantly higher interest rates than newer loans. Source RBA

While the Reserve Bank explained that part of the discrepancy could have been explained by a shift in lending from riskier and more expensive pure interest loans to safer and lower-interest capital and interest rate loans in recent years, it noted that interest rates are new capital- and interest rate loans were still much lower than their older counterparts.

“This reflects the tendency that competitive pressure is strongest for new and other borrowers who are trying to obtain a loan,” said the RBA.

Huge discounts for some borrowers

This competitive pressure appears to have increased in recent years as banks offer significantly higher discounts on so-called “standard variable rates” or SVRs.

The SVR is the interest rate that banks and the media refer to when discussing whether a rate cut or rate hike has been passed on to customers.

But practically no one has an SVR – if so, you’re almost certainly paying too much for your home loan.

The average discount on the SVR offered to new borrowers at the major banks has increased from around 100 basis points five years ago to well over 150 basis points last year.

In the past few years, discounts on “variable standard interest rates” have increased. Source: RBA

The Reserve Bank found that the very cheapest loans advertised could be 200 basis points – a full 2 ​​percentage points – below the standard variable rate. Basically, that’s eight official rate cut differences between paying the bank’s standard rate, borrowing hotel jargon, and the cheapest discount rate.

While SVRs are the reference rates at which floating rate loans are valued, lenders also offer a range of rates that are significantly lower than their SVRs, ”advised the RBA.

“In addition, most individual borrowers are offered to negotiate further discounts on the interest rate on their loan, or they may be able to negotiate.

“For example, the mortgage rates of the major banks for owner-occupied loans currently result in a discount of around 50 to 100 basis points for SVRs.

“The lowest advertised interest rates are 100 basis points below these package rates, and some borrowers get even bigger discounts.”

These numbers come from new data released by the RBA, APRA and the Australian Bureau of Statistics this year.

The data is intended to help consumers understand the interest rates actually calculated on the market.

It may be worth keeping an eye on them from time to time to ensure that your home loan does not diverge from the cheaper interest rates currently available.

-ABC