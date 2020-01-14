Exhibition of the treasures of King Tut in Boston

A traveling exhibit featuring the treasures of the Egyptian pharaoh Tutankhamun, known as the King Tut, will stop in Boston this summer. The exhibition stops in only 10 cities around the world and will include 60 objects from his grave that have never left Egypt so far. “King Tut: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh” makes stops in only 10 cities around the world and presents more than 150 objects from his tomb, including 60 pieces that have never left Egypt until now. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh made the announcement next to a 25-foot statue of King Tut in front of Boston City Hall. so that our city can truly understand and learn the history of the world (and) showcase our city, “said Walsh. Walsh was joined by middle school students who received free tickets to the exhibit.” What an incredible opportunity to have these guys here as part of the community and come to such a once-in-a-lifetime exhibit, “said Stephanie Hoyt, a teacher at Abigail Adams Middle School.” This is going to be an opportunity for children to discover in real life some of the artifacts and part of the history there that is so important and so cool, “said Michael O’Dea, who is also a teacher at Abigail Adams. Middle School: The King Tut exhibit will open on June 13 at Saunders Castle in Park Plaza, click this link for more ticket information.

