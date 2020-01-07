Loading...

An engine can only run on borrowed parts and repairs for so long. Of course, for those who grow up with electric engines, ignore the combustion engine comparison. In the three games since the Pittsburgh Penguins winger Jake Guentzel lost, they scored only one goal in the first 40 minutes of each game. The Penguins tried, but they just couldn’t start the engine against the Florida Panthers and lost 4-1 in PPG Paints Arena on Sunday.

The 22-hour turnaround on back-to-back games and traveling through US customs last night may also have contributed to Penguins’ flatline effort. The tired legs and mistakes anyway.

“I think, given the circumstances, we should have kept the game simpler than we did,” said Bryan Rust. “I think early on that we didn’t really make the sharp pieces and we turned pucks around and that got us on the heels. We tried to recover, but they are a good team.”

The simple and painful truth is that the Pittsburgh Penguins cannot roll four lines that are capable of offensive pressure. The Penguins are a one-line team, with interrupted pressure from their middle lines, currently centered by Jared McCann and Teddy Blueger. When the top line of the Penguins is short or not dominant, the attack falls on many talented defensive players.

On Sunday evening, the Simon-McCann-Hornqvist line stacked opportunities and scored Penguins’ only goal. Or should it say: “but only scored one goal”?

