Exes Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt get back together at the SAG Awards

Famous exes Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were photographed as they shared a behind-the-scenes moment after their respective victories at the SAG Awards 2020 on Sunday evening.

The couple, who separated in 2005 after Pitt had an affair with Angelina Jolie, embraced and smiled at each other. Pitt, 54, and Jolie, 44, married in 2014, separated in 2016 and their divorce was completed in 2019.

Another photo showed Aniston, 50, touching Pitt’s chest and holding her arm.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston backstage at the 26th Annual SAG Awards Getty Images

Pitt took home the award for excellence of a male actor in a supporting role for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and made fun of his listless love life during his speech. Aniston won for outstanding performance from an actress in a drama series for “The Morning Show”.

Both Pitt and Aniston were on the road during this year’s award ceremony to support their projects.

Over the years, the exes have remained friendly. Pitt attended Aniston’s annual Christmas party and her 50th birthday celebration in February 2019.