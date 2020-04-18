Exec Declares A Cadillac CT5 Wagon Is Under “Active Consideration”

Photo: Cadillac

The last time Cadillac made a car, it was in 2014 and it had 556 horsepower. That was a long time ago, but the company leader revealed that the new Cadillac CT5 may end up with a more roof over the trunk, as well.

A Cadillac car is under active consideration and that’s just because the former has become so popular, according to an interview with Brandon Vivian of Cadillac on the Autoline After Hours podcast, via Roadshow:

“Then I’ll tell you, I’ve waited many, many, many times,” Vivian said. “We continue to look for opportunities to make money, and I continue to do that.”

Vivian made a particular point to note that the now discontinued CTS-V Sport Wagon model still serves as a touchstone for some of the brand’s toughest fans.

“So, nothing to announce right now, but certainly, when you see the enthusiasm of our customers, and when they are out talking with our customers, at our V-Lab – at our V-Club members – we it’s all about the fanaticism around the V-cars, and the cars in general. So, that’s why we’re continuing to study a future variant. “

The company knows that a car doesn’t sell exactly in volume, but it seems they may just need to make the case that they make money on any car sold, not necessarily by having to sell like gangbusters.

Considering a low volume is everything, but inevitable for something like this, it’s likely that Caddy will focus on the performance model, which could be the normal CT5-V with 355 horsepower, or hot CT5-V Blackwing with a lot more power.

It is worthwhile to discard the black triangular panel of the CT5 in the pillar of C, at least.

